SUPER Coffee Encourages You To Make Meaningful Connections

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit us and staying at home became the norm, trying to meet up with friends for heart-to-heart conversations can be a challenge.

And with so much going on, some of us may feel that it’s easier to withdraw ourselves and instead, process our thoughts and emotions in silence.

Striking deep talks can be difficult now that we’re more comfortable tanking everything solo. But if a part of you still yearns for meaningful conversations, SUPER Coffee has some questions that’ll help you achieve a deeper understanding with your loved ones.

Image courtesy of SUPER

From finding out about your cousin’s happiest memories to learning about their greatest fears, you’ll find that the conversations you’ll have will let you know them on a more personal level.

And with Chinese New Year around the corner, you can skip the awkwardness with the people whom you see once a year and dive straight into engaging topics.

Break the ice with easy conversation starters

Having a heart-to-heart talk or HTHT may not always come easy for most of us — sometimes it needs to start with the right question.

To get each other comfortable with opening up about ourselves, SUPER Coffee suggests starting conversations with some of these questions:

What do you like about me? What is my most annoying habit? Describe me in three words. Name 3 things that we have in common. Do I take you for granted? How? What is my favourite phrase? What is the first thing I do when I wake up? How do I like my coffee? What is the most striking thing about me? Do you know my favourite food? What is the greatest accomplishment of your life? Who do you look up to? What should we do more of together? What are you grateful for? If you can go back in time and change one thing—what would it be? What was your happiest memory this year? What is your biggest fear? If you can go anywhere in the world right now, where do you want to go? What is your favourite thing to do every day? If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

With an arsenal of thought-provoking questions, you can keep your friends and family at the edge of their seats as they become intrigued by hearing everyone’s answers. Maybe, you’ll realise from their talks how much life has changed them.

Image courtesy of SUPER

Who knows what kinds of surprising responses you can get from bae or your BFFs, as you huddle and spill intimate secrets over a cuppa.

Bond with loved ones over the 5-Day SUPER Challenge

Even if your guests can’t visit you at home, you can always jio them for some HTHT over Zoom, Skype, or any video call service.

After all, establishing meaningful relationships need not happen in person, especially with the help of technology. All you need is a good WiFi connection and a cuppa.

Source

In fact, the virtual catch-up sesh is one of SUPER Coffee’s fun ideas for activities to participate in with your family, friends, or neighbours.

They’ve put up a special 5-Day SUPER Challenge with more of such ideas to help you reconnect with loved ones during this difficult pandemic period:

Day 1 – Connect with a family member, neighbour or an old friend over coffee, at home or on Zoom

Day 2 – Make a cup of coffee for someone today

Day 3 – Find out something new: ask someone 5 questions

Day 4 – Over coffee, ask someone something you’ve been wanting to know about them

Day 5 – Take a 15-minute walk with someone you care for and catch up

From a simple conversation to a casual stroll, SUPER Coffee encourages you to set aside time in your day for the people you care about.

Not only will you get to know each other better, but it’ll also be a perfect opportunity to unwind after a long day at school or work.

Make meaningful connections over SUPER Coffee

Make time to converse with the people you cherish. After all, it takes meaningful one-on-ones for you to know the other person better.

In return, you’d be surprised to learn how satisfying it is to discover something new about an old friend.

As SUPER Coffee puts it, you can celebrate #LittleWinsOverCoffee and share this little achievement on Instagram.

Image courtesy of SUPER

If you need some inspiration to kick start genuine conversations, follow SUPER on Facebook and Instagram.

Turn your good days into great ones

Just like how a cup of coffee can provide a good start to our mornings, it can make entire days better, especially when paired with wonderful company and meaningful conversations.

While you’re busy trying to accomplish 1,001 things daily, challenge yourself to make time for important connections because those could be the things that help you through tough moments.

Once you learn what truly matters, you’ll come to realise that it’s the simple things that can turn your good days into great ones.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with SUPER.

Featured image courtesy of SUPER.