M’sian Supermarket Staff Passes Away On First Day Of Work After Falling Down Elevator Shaft

Malaysian Boy Dies After Falling Down Supermarket Elevator Shaft In Sarawak

Last Monday (11 Apr), a supermarket staff in Malaysia apparently passed away after falling down an elevator shaft.

The tragic accident reportedly happened on the 18-year-old’s first day at work.

18-year-old falls down supermarket elevator shaft

According to 8world News, the young man was moving boxes at a supermarket in Sarawak when the tragedy occurred.

The victim was identified as Andrew Munding Kuling in a Facebook post by the Sarawak fire and rescue department.

CCTV footage of the accident apparently shows the man moving some goods while standing on the roof of a malfunctioned warehouse elevator.

As he was about to carry the last box of goods over to his colleague, the elevator suddenly started plummeting.

When this happened, the 18-year-old, who was reportedly on the 3rd floor, fell through the lift shaft and out of sight of the CCTV. He reportedly sustained a fractured neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sin Chew Daily reported that none of the goods had fallen on the man. Hence, it’s believed that the fracture was a result of the impact of being flung out of the elevator.

The authorities are still looking into the exact cause of death.

Family devastated by his death

According to Sin Chew Daily, Andrew was the youngest in his family. He has two elder siblings — a 23-year-old sister and a 20-year-old brother.

His family was understandably devastated by the news of his death. To make things worse, the family is unable to retrieve the body as he had apparently tested positive for Covid-19.

Many of Andrew’s classmates expressed sadness at his unfortunate demise on social media. They described him as a helpful boy who was very close to his family.

Deceased wanted to contribute to family expenses

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, Andrew’s mother described her son as a good and obedient boy.

Although she had not asked him to look for a job, he had decided to take on a job to help with the family expenses.

She added that she had made breakfast for Andrew at 6.30am that morning and even driven him to work.

Depressing to see such a young man passing away

It is extremely sad to see such a promising young man pass away in the prime of his youth.

We hope the relevant authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the accident so similar ones can be prevented in the future.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.

