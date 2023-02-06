Supermarkets To Charge At Least 5 Cents Per Plastic Bag From Mid-2023, Bill Tabled In Parliament

Supermarkets To Charge At Least 5 Cents Per Plastic Bag Under Bill Amendment

On Monday (5 Feb), a bill amendment to make a plastic bag charge compulsory at supermarkets was tabled in Parliament.

In addition, the Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill also proposed a beverage container return scheme.

The scheme is aimed at reducing waste and increasing recycling by driving behavioural changes, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) as well as the Ministry for Sustainability and Environment (MSE).

These changes will contribute toward the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and Zero Waste Masterplan, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Larger supermarket operators have to charge for plastic bags

Back in Mar 2022, the disposable carrier bag charge was announced during the Committee of Supply debates.

The charge would apply to disposable carrier bags of all materials and will come into effect in mid-2023.

Under the bill, larger supermarket operators will have to charge a minimum of five cents for each disposable carrier bag provided to shoppers.

The charge will be mandatory for operators with an annual turnover of more than S$100 million, as they are better resourced to implement the requirements.

CNA reported that this includes all NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong, and Prime supermarket outlets.

In all, this constitutes about two-thirds of all Singapore supermarket outlets.

Carrier bag charge proceeds must be published

The upcoming carrier bag charge is among several proposed amendments to the Resource Sustainability Bill tabled in Parliament.

Smaller operators have also been encouraged to implement their own bag charges.

According to The Straits Times (ST), many retailers such as The Body Shop and Cheers have already begun doing so. 7-Eleven also imposes a 10-cent surcharge on plastic bags since last year.

In their joint media release, NEA and MSE said the minimum charge was kept low to moderate the cost impact on shoppers while encouraging them to be mindful of the number of disposable carrier bags used.

To ensure accountability and transparency in the use of the carrier bag charge proceeds, supermarket operators will be required to publish the number of bags given to shoppers.

The proceeds received from the charge, and how they are being used, will also need to be made public.

Beverage container return scheme also proposed

A beverage container return scheme has also been proposed to further the recycling rate of drink bottles and cans by mid-2024.

ST reported that under the scheme, each beverage will cost ten to 20 cents more. This will then be refunded when consumers return their used bottles or cans.

Beverage container return points will likely be set up at all supermarkets larger than 200 sq m.

The scheme will contribute to zero waste efforts, cultivating Singaporeans’ recycling habits.

It will also increase the supply and quality of recyclables collected, developing Singapore’s recycling industry.

First introduced in 2021, the scheme was supposed to be launched this year.

However, MSE senior minister Amy Khor later said the Government will be relooking at its timeline for the roll-out of the scheme.

Besides that, the proposed amendment changes also include the setting up of a food waste reporting framework.

From 2024, industrial as well as commercial premises will have to segregate food waste.

They will also have to measure and report the amount of food waste segregated for treatment.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.