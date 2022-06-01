Man Wearing Plastic Bag Breaks Into Tiong Bahru Kopitiam, Faces Up To 10 Years’ Jail

Man Wears Plastic Bag Over Head & Steals 5 Cash Registers

These days, in most public spaces, there’ll be CCTV cameras all around, often helping to catch law offenders in action.

On 28 May at around 2am, a man breaking into a kopitiam in Tiong Bahru tried to outsmart these cameras in a rather creative way — putting a plastic bag over his head.

With his head covered, he cut wires to cash registers and took off with them. He managed to get away from the scene with over S$700 in cash and a mobile phone.

The 55-year-old was arrested later that same day and now faces up to 10 years’ jail.

Man covers head with plastic bag & breaks into kopitiam

On Saturday (28 May) at 5.55am, the police were notified of a burglary at the Food Paradise kopitiam along Block 11B Boon Tiong Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

When the CCTV footage was reviewed, they found that the man had broken into the kopitiam at around 2am.

In a bid to conceal his identity from the cameras, the man appeared to have worn a plastic bag over his head.

The footage shared by Shin Min Daily News on Facebook showed the man walking into the camera frame with scissors in hand.

He then cut the cash register’s wires before trying to dislodge the register from the countertop.

After some struggle, he eventually managed to do so and carried the cash register away.

Less than a minute later, he walked into the camera frame again, empty-handed.

Eventually, the man reportedly managed to steal five cash registers containing about S$700 cash in total as well as a mobile phone.

Kopitiam found in a mess

There are seven stalls at the Boon Tiong Road Food Paradise kopitiam.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, one of the stall vendors shared that they typically close at about 11pm.

But on 28 May at 5.30am, the drink stall vendor was opening the stall when they found the kopitiam in disarray.

Suspecting a burglary, they immediately informed the police.

The rest of the vendors were later notified and found that they too had been stolen from.

Man charged with housebreaking & theft

Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared that they received the report of the break-in at 5.55am.

Despite the suspect’s best efforts, officers from the Central Police Division managed to establish the man’s identity and arrest him on the very same day.

This was done through ground enquires and with the help of images from police cameras.

Police also managed to recover the mobile phone.

According to AsiaOne, the 55-year-old man was charged with housebreaking and theft on Monday (30 May).

If found to be guilty, he could face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

Police remind property owners to secure premises

While Singapore is often thought to be very safe, such robberies do happen from time to time.

SPF thus reminds all property owners to secure all doors, roller shutters, and windows with good quality grilles and padlocks when premises are unattended.

Additionally, it is advisable that further precautions such as installing burglar alarms and CCTVs are taken.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.