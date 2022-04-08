Boon Lay Attackers Arrested In Woodlands On 7 Apr

Recently, police have been on the hunt for two men seen wielding bladed weapons in Boon Lay, after they reportedly injured two others.

Source

On Thursday (7 Apr), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared that they have successfully arrested the pair.

With the help of police cameras and CCTV footage, officers arrested the duo at Woodlands Street 12. Police investigations are ongoing.

Victims know the identity of Boon Lay attackers

In a Facebook post on Thursday (7 Apr) night, the SPF shared that the manhunt for the two men in the recent Boon Lay attack was successful.

Source

They have arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

The police had received a call for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive on Wednesday (6 Apr) evening.

Two victims, aged 22 and 23, were conscious at the time of the police’s arrival and were duly conveyed to a hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victims knew the identities of their attackers.

Police use camera footage to pinpoint attackers’ identities & locations

Through a combination of on-the-ground enquiries as well as images from police cameras and CCTV footage, the SPF was able to identify the pair.

Thereafter, police officers from Jurong Division and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the pair at Woodlands Street 12.

According to SPF, those found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt may face any of the following charges:

life imprisonment

a jail term possibly extending to 15 years

fine

caning

The SPF ended the Facebook post with a stern warning and reminder of their zero tolerance for brazen violence.

Kudos to the SPF for their quick turnaround

Since the duo had hurt someone with dangerous weapons, there would have been a real concern if they were still on the loose.

Thankfully, the SPF were able to execute their manhunt in a quick and effective manner.

Above all, we hope that the attackers will face the consequences of their actions.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGVirality on Facebook and Singapore Police Force on Facebook.