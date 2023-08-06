Sylvia Lim & Partner Visit Chee Soon Juan’s Café Orange & Teal, Enjoy Listening To Oldies

Sylvia Lim Visits Orange & Teal With Partner Quah Kim Song, Welcomed By Chee Soon Juan

Since Dr Chee Soon Juan opened his café Orange & Teal in 2021, a few well-known people in Singapore’s political scene have popped by for a bite.

Recently, he hosted Aljunied MP and Workers’ Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim.

Besides eating, he said Ms Lim and her partner enjoyed “music from the past”.

Sylvia Lim visited Orange & Teal on 5 Aug

Dr Chee told his followers about the visit in a Facebook post on Sunday (6 Aug).

He said the couple dropped by Orange & Teal on Saturday (5 Aug) night.

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief also shared a photo of him posing with Ms Lim and her partner, former Singapore footballer Quah Kim Song.

They enjoyed music from the past

Dr Chee said Ms Lim and Mr Quah enjoyed “music from the past” at his café.

He also cryptically added that “memories came flooding back” after they listened to it, adding,

With guests like them, wouldn’t want to be any place else.

Perhaps one of the memories he referred to had something to do with the couple’s shared musical history.

In a 2015 interview with The New Paper (TNP), they revealed that they first met when Mr Quah sang Keith Locke & The Quests’ “Don’t Play That Song” at a WP variety concert.

It turns out that they bonded over their love for the oldies. Mr Quah’s favourite singer is James Taylor while Ms Lim is a fan of Carole King.

Mr Quah also plays the guitar and has one at Ms Lim’s family home, where they listen to music and sing.

Tan Cheng Bock also visited Orange & Teal

Ms Lim isn’t the only political figure who has dined at Orange & Teal.

While it’s expected that Dr Chee’s fellow SDP members would swing by, it’s notable when members of other opposition parties make an appearance.

Besides Ms Lim from the WP, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chairman Tan Cheng Bock also visited the café in June.

Writing about the occasion in a Facebook post, Dr Chee said Dr Tan and some friends ordered three set lunches.

The former Ayer Rajah MP looked “hale and hearty”, he said, after recovering from a recent bout of illness.

A passer-by paid their bill

Better yet, a random passer-by walked in and paid their bill, saying he liked seeing them together.

He also proclaimed his support for them.

Dr Chee thanked him for the sweet gesture.

Is this a long-overdue sign of opposition unity? Guess we’ll have to wait and see whether it means anything.

