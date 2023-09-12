TADA Driver Demands More Payment From Passenger Travelling To 2 Locations, Cancels Trip Halfway

TADA Driver Allegedly Demands More Money For Booking With 2 Locations

A man in Singapore recently booked a two-destination ride from Jurong to Orchard and Bedok from the ride-hailing app TADA.

When they reached their first stop, the TADA driver allegedly asked for additional payment even though he had only completed one of the two locations.

As they were not able to come to an agreement, the driver called the police. Officers apparently advised the passengers to pay the full fare first before lodging a complaint with TADA.

The man eventually complied and later took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to voice his dissatisfaction towards the driver.

Ride with stops in Orchard & Bedok has fixed fare of S$31

According to the post, the incident happened on Sunday (10 Sep) — the OP and two other friends had just completed a football game in Jurong.

It was around 10.15pm and they had work the next day, so the man booked a TADA ride for them to two stops — one in Orchard and the other in Bedok.

In total, the fixed price stated on the app for the two-destination trip was S$31.

TADA driver allegedly asked for additional payment after reaching first location

One of the friends alighted when they reached the stop in Orchard. At that moment, the driver allegedly demanded the remaining passengers pay another S$30 to complete the trip to Bedok.

To the man and his friend’s confusion, the driver apparently said the trip was “too far” and that the fixed fare of S$31 was not enough.

The man even claimed that the driver had accused him and his friend of trying to “play him”, on top of scolding the TADA app for being “stupid”.

Expressing his bewilderment, the man wrote, “After that he cancelled the trip or finished something on the app, and he didn’t bring us to Bedok, asking me [to] pay S$30 to him for halfway only!”

Police called in, advised man to pay full fare & lodge report with TADA later

The man did not agree to pay for only half the trip, so the driver called the police to settle the matter.

During the 15 to 20 minutes it took for police officers to arrive, the man said that the driver continued to scold them and the TADA app.

When police officers arrived, they tried negotiating with the driver to let the man pay half the price for the trip as he only made it to one of the two stops.

However, as the driver refused, officers advised the man to pay the full fare first and lodge a report with TADA.

As it was 11.30pm and they wanted to go home to rest before work the next day, the man complied and paid the full fare.

Man unhappy with driver’s service, says he has met many other kind & friendly drivers

The man expressed his frustrations towards the driver’s service, as he had never met a driver like this before.

He recounted the many times when he encountered drivers who were kind and friendly.

One even went as far as to offer to stop and rest on an occasion when the man had a bit too much to drink.

However, not only did this TADA driver demand more money, but he allegedly even said that the man and his friends smelled bad after their football match, claiming he’d have to spend time and money to clean his car seats.

Wrapping up his post, the man wrote, “What kind of service is [this]!? Hopefully you are not next his customer, [if so, you] will get really bad experience like me and my friends.”

TADA issues cautionary notice to driver & refunds passenger

In response to MS News’ queries, a TADA spokesperson said they have taken the necessary actions after being alerted to the incident. Below is their statement in full:

In response to this incident, we have taken the following actions:

For the Patron:

We will refund the rider the S$30, which the patron paid in cash for the incomplete trip, in the form of a voucher

We have provided guidance to the patron, emphasising that our dedicated channels are always open for direct engagement with TADA, should any future concerns arise.

For the Driver:

A reconciliation of the S$30, received in cash from the passengers for the incomplete journey, will be effectuated, resulting in a deduction from the driver’s account

A formal cautionary notice will be dispatched to the driver, underscoring the irrefutable policy that accepted trips demand completion, ensuring passengers reach their intended destinations as stipulated in their bookings.

At TADA, we are committed to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our passengers and maintaining the professionalism of our drivers, and we are actively working to prevent such occurrences in the future through continuous training and communication with our drivers.

