Tai Seng Warehouse Has Toys From S$3, Stocks Brands Like Lego & Hot Wheels

Warehouse In Tai Seng Sells Toys At Affordable Prices

The season of giving is fast approaching, and many might already be in the thick of some gift shopping.

For those who are looking to save a pretty penny on presents for the kids, a toy store in Tai Seng might have you covered.

The shop also boasts toys from well-known brands you’d find in larger departmental stores — think, Lego, Leap Frog, and Hot Wheels, but cheaper.

A helpful Facebook user shared her experience touring the space earlier this month, along with the prices she saw.

Tai Seng store wide range of toys from Nerf guns to cooking sets

The toy store in question — Ace Trading House — is located in a sixth-floor unit at 126 Joo Seng Road.

At the start of the three-minute video, Facebook user By.makcikalert approaches a nondescript orange building along a street called Kampung Ampat.

It appears that it wasn’t her first time at the spot, as she shares with confidence that visitors will be able to park anywhere in the compound.

After taking one of the many lifts in the building, they arrive at the unit filled with toys for different ages.

She points out a section that she calls “baby heaven” — noting new additions to the store such as the ride-on toys.

Following which, the OP lists some of the prices of the toys on the shelves.

One stuffed toy from Leap Frog, for example, has a S$50 price tag. Meanwhile, a pizza cart from the same brand is priced at S$85.

She also spotted a Hot Wheels slot car track set for S$18 and a large NERF gun for S$38.

Based on the clips, the store’s shelves are packed full of goodies for the kids — from princess dolls to cooking sets and smaller figurines.

The damage at the end of their shopping trip? S$103 for three large boxes of toys.

Pick up Christmas gifts for the kids

The video has since garnered over 260,000 views on Facebook, with many sharing the find.

However, before rushing down to visit the warehouse, the OP encouraged her viewers to first contact the store.

Ace Trading House has a Facebook page, as well as a TikTok page where they feature their products.

For those looking forward to visiting them, here’s how you can get there:



Ace Trading House @ Gold Pine Industrial Building

Address: 126 Joo Seng Rd, Singapore 368355, #06-16

Nearest Station: Tai Seng MRT

Those curious about the store’s opening hours can contact them for more details.

Also read: Biggest Jaya Grocer Supermarket Opens In JB, Get Cheap Groceries Across Causeway



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from By.makcikalert on Facebook.