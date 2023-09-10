Biggest Jaya Grocer Supermarket Opens In JB, Get Cheap Groceries Across Causeway

Malaysian Supermarket Jaya Grocer Opens Biggest Store In Johor Bahru

Jaya Grocer, a Malaysian supermarket chain, has opened its biggest branch less than a half-hour drive away from the causeway.

The store is conveniently located right next to the Eco Galleria mall in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru (JB). By car, the journey will take about 20 minutes from Tuas Checkpoint

Opened on Thursday (31 Aug), it houses over 400,000 units across various products in its 3251.6 square metres premises.

On Thursday (31 Aug), Malaysian supermarket chain Jaya Grocer opened its biggest store in Johor Bahru.

The 335,000 square feet (3251.6 square metres) supermarket is located at Eco Galleria in Iskandar Puteri.

According to a promotional video on Jaya Grocer’s Facebook page, the new store is able to accommodate more than 400,000 units of items across various product categories.

There are endless aisles of products to cater to whatever groceries you might require.

They have specially dedicated areas for categories such as, but not limited to:

Fresh Market — for fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables

The Baker’s Son — an in-store bakery selling fresh bread and pastries

Asian Grocer — for Asian products and imports

Baby World — for baby and childcare products

Home Living — for home essentials

The new supermarket also houses special areas for brands such as Hank’s Fine Foods and Australian grocer Coles.

Sale until 17 Sep

Notably, from now until Sunday (17 Sep), Jaya Grocer Eco Galleria is having a sale to celebrate the grand opening.

For instance, you can get vegetables for as low as RM1 (S$0.29), and even premium meat and dairy products at heavily discounted rates.

Jaya Grocer members can also earn GrabRewards points when making payment in-store via cash, debit or credit card, or GrabPay.

20 minutes away from Tuas Checkpoint

If you would like to check out the new Jaya Grocer for yourself, it is roughly a 20-minute drive from Tuas Checkpoint in Singapore, provided traffic conditions are fair.

Address: C0110, Block C, Eko Galleria, 3, Persiaran Eko Botani, Taman Eko Botani, 79100 Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm daily.

