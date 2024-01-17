Takashimaya Bakery Accidentally Sells Sample Cake Expiring Soon, Urges Customer Not To Eat It

Takashimaya Bakery Accidentally Sells Sample Cake To Customer On 14 Jan

On Sunday (14 Jan), a bakery in Takashimaya Department Store accidentally sold a sample cake that was expiring soon to a customer.

The patron had apparently packed the cake into a box before purchasing it.

The store is now trying to track the customer down, urging them to contact the bakery via appeals on social media.

Takashimaya Singapore bakery accidentally sells customer sample cake

Takashimaya Department Store in Orchard said in a statement to MS News that Japanese bakery DonQ had baked a Galette des Rois cake and displayed it at its outlet last Tuesday (9 Jan).

The store had no intention of selling the sample as it was meant to be a display piece.

To make this more obvious to customers, the bakery even slapped on a sticker that said “sample” on the cake.

Since the display product had an expiry date of three days from its manufacturing date, Takashimaya advised against consuming the cake after its expiry date.

At about 11am on Sunday (14 Jan), however, a customer packed the sample cake into a box before proceeding to pay.

Takashimaya bakery tracking down customer

Takashimaya issued a product recall on Instagram and Facebook on Monday (15 Jan).

The department store urged the customer to contact its staff immediately and not to consume the sample cake.

Takashimaya also took the opportunity to apologise for the inconvenience caused.

