The closure of public places following the detection of positive Covid-19 cases isn’t new. But finding out that your neighbourhood coffee shop is affected can still be surprising. That’s likely what Tampines residents felt recently when some coffee shop stalls closed abruptly.

According to Shin Min Daily News, readers claimed that 5 stalls at a Tampines coffee shop have closed after 2 vendors tested positive for the virus.

However, upon visiting the site yesterday (25 Aug), a reporter noted that there was no explanation for the closure.

Tampines coffee shop vendors reportedly under isolation

On Thursday (26 Aug), Shin Min Daily News reported that 2 vendors at a coffee shop at Block 445 Tampines Street 42 have tested positive for Covid-19.

The news apparently came from several readers’ tip-offs.

Though 5 out of 9 stalls were closed when reporters visited the premises, there were no notices to explain the closure. However, a Shin Min Daily News reporter found out that a vendor is currently in isolation.

The vendor allegedly confirmed with the reporter that his 52-year-old mother had developed Covid-19 symptoms last Saturday (21 Aug). As her result from a Covid-19 self test kit was positive, he rushed his mother to a clinic to confirm the diagnosis.

The vendor reportedly added that another coffee shop employee had tested positive prior to that. He thus suspected that to be the source of his mother’s infection as she does not go anywhere else. He also shared that she had received both doses of the vaccine.

Thankfully, the vendor’s mother is now recovering and in good condition.

A neighbouring vendor who spoke to Shin Min Daily News too apparently revealed that he and his staff are also in isolation. The Ministry of Health (MOH) had notified them due to their stalls’ close proximity.

MS News has reached out to the Tampines Town Council for comments regarding the cases and the coffee shop stalls’ closure. We’ll update the article accordingly when they reply.

Hope for a speedy recovery

Facing a significant disruption to your business and therefore your income is a tough blow to any business owner.

We thus hope that the affected stallholders or vendors will be able to cope with the closure for the time being.

As for the staff who tested positive, we wish them a speedy recovery.

