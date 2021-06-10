Self-Test Kits Will Be Available From 16 Jun At 3 Pharmacy Chains

Recently, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that there’ll be Covid-19 self-test kits available off the counter soon.

From 16 Jun, you’ll be able to get these self-test kits at 3 pharmacy chains.

These antigen rapid test (ART) kits will be limited to 10 per person initially.

Self-test kits available at pharmacies from 16 Jun

You can get the test kits from these pharmacies:

Guardian

Watsons

Unity

As stated, each person can buy up to 10 test kits at once to ensure there are enough supplies.

As for the self-test kits that’ll be available, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) these are:

Abbott PanBio COVID-19 Antigen Self-test

QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test

SD Biosensor SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal

SD Biosensor Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test.

According to MOH, you can get your test result in fewer than 20 minutes.

Source

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the test kits can be self-administered, and will be available at more places progressively.

Need for more and faster testing

Singapore’s strategy to deal with new variants of concern is to test more rapidly and find infected cases quicker.

This especially applies to those who may have no symptoms but may have been exposed to Covid-19.

Those who receive a positive result on these test kits should look for a Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinic.

They’ll then get a swab test to confirm the result, before self-isolating until there’s a negative test result.

With this, it’ll be easier for people who don’t necessarily have symptoms to see if they have Covid-19.

Featured image adapted from CapitaLand and Google Maps.