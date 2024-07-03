Low-floor executive flat in Tampines fetches S$1.14M, sets resale record for area

Executive flat at 139 Tampines Street 11 fetches record-breaking S$1,140,000 resale price

An executive HDB flat in Tampines recently set a new all-time high resale record for the area.

Despite being on a low floor, the 190 sqm unit fetched an impressive S$1,140,000 in June.

According to data from the Housing & Development Board (HDB), it is located somewhere on the fourth to sixth floors.

However, photos show that the blocks in the neighbourhood only go up to four floors.

Situated within Block 139 Tampines Street 11, the Adjoined Flat — comprising two separate units combined into one — has 58 years and 11 months remaining on its lease.

Flat is close to MRT stations, schools & parks

Property website 99.co attributed the record-breaking transaction to several factors.

Among these are the flat’s close proximity to Tampines West and Tampines MRT stations as well as educational institutions such as Temasek Polytechnic and Saint Hilda’s Primary School.

Tampines Mall, Tampines One, and Century Square are all just a four-minute drive away, and Our Tampines Hub is accessible on foot in 13 minutes.

Additionally, Tampines Round Market & Food Centre, the estate’s sole hawker centre, is just a stone’s throw away.

The steep resale price, 99.co noted, suggests robust demand for bigger HDB flats in Tampines.

This is especially the case for units featuring generous layouts and convenient locations.

