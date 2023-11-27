Auntie Yells Racist Remarks During Tampines Hub Football Screening, Security Personnel Intervenes

Auntie Yells Racist Remarks At Tampines Hub Football Screening

While Singapore is a proudly multiracial country, racism unfortunately still exists in our society. An auntie at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) was proof of this, as she yelled racist remarks during a football match screening.

The incident apparently started when two men went to stand by a railing to watch the match, blocking her view.

She then allegedly hit them on their back before shouting racist comments at them.

A security personnel then intervened, attempting to calm the woman down. He also reported the incident to the police.

Auntie yells racist remarks at Our Tampines Hub

On Saturday (25 Nov), English football titans Liverpool and Manchester City slugged it out in an English Premier League (EPL) game. OTH held a live screening of the match, attracting many fans.

Although many of them watched the match peacefully, chaos stirred near a railing on the upper floor, where spectators stood to watch the game. In particular, Instagram page @sgfollowsall uploaded a video of an elderly auntie expressing her anger at two men who allegedly walked up to the railing and blocked her view.

The caption claimed that she physically hit them on their backs, though this is not shown in the video.

Instead, the footage starts with the auntie loudly yelling “B*stard Indians!” at the top of her lungs.

That set the tone of the commotion quickly. Her two targets elected to ignore her, while some laughter could be heard in the background.

“B*stard Indians from India!” she continued ranting while waving her arms around.

“They think it’s their father’s place ah, bloody b*stards!” she yelled at them in the public area.

Apparently deciding that her tirade needed a wider audience, the auntie moved to the railing and yelled out the same “b*stard Indians” line from before.

Security officer intervenes

The footage then cut to an indeterminate time later, with the woman still yelling racist comments.

Her actions attracted the attention of a security officer, who approached her and the people around her to figure out the problem.

“These Indians!” she said, while jabbing a finger at them. The two fans turned around and presumably explained the situation to the security officer.

The auntie subsequently explained her side of the story, saying that they blocked her view from the bench. The officer stared back at her in apparent silent confusion.

“Then I just knock him like that,” the auntie made a motion with her fist, seemingly confirming the allegations of physical contact.

At that point, the security personnel decided to intervene and attempted to calm her down. The auntie appeared to be in a state of shock and confusion as the video ended.

Our Tampines Hub reports matter to police

According to the video’s caption, the security staff later reported the incident to the police.

If or how the situation was resolved after the end of the footage is unclear.

Regardless of how the incident happened, there wasn’t a need for anyone to raise their voices or aim insults at others. Hopefully, the auntie will avoid insulting strangers like this in the future.

OTH confirmed to MS News that they reported the matter to the police and that the incident is currently under investigation.

A similar incident happened in October when a Grab driver made racist remarks against his Indian passenger.

