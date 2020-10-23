LEGO Certified Store Opens In Tampines Mall On 23 Oct

Growing up, there were few toys that sparked joy like LEGO did. Even a simple set of bricks could bring about unlimited possibilities, only limited by my imagination.

While some of us don’t play with LEGO bricks anymore, one can argue that we’re still young at heart — especially if we have kids.

So fans of LEGO will be glad to know that Tampines Mall now has a LEGO Certified Store (LCS), with facilities for kids and adults alike.

Image provided by LEGO

East side best side, some might say.

LEGO store in Tampines Mall

Toys certainly aren’t just for kids, as LEGO fans may know.

You’ll find décor that you can’t get anywhere else, courtesy of some passionate fans. Like this LEGO Art wall, which is Star Wars-themed.

Image provided by LEGO

According to LEGO, they’ll periodically refresh the wall with other themes, so do look out for that in the coming months.

The wall is also located in a space where parents and adults can chill and admire the myriad possibilities the sets offer.

Image provided by LEGO

Of course, it’s not LEGO if you aren’t building. And so, there’s a space where you can stretch your imagination to the limit with the vertical play wall.

Image provided by LEGO

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, please approach the staff if you’d like to have some bricks to work with, as self-picking isn’t allowed at the moment.

You’ve not truly had “fun” with LEGO if you haven’t gone full Victor Frankenstein and mixed your LEGO Minifigure with those from other sets.

Here, you’ll get the chance to become the best Dr Frankenstein with the Minifigure booth.

Image provided by LEGO

Check out completed products with AR

Sometimes you might fancy a set but aren’t quite sure how the completed product looks like.

Image provided by LEGO

All you gotta do is hold up the LEGO box to the camera and you can see the assembled model in all its glory, thanks to augmented reality.

You can then make smarter decisions about the sets you’d like to buy.

Snag exclusive LEGO merch & get a set if you

If you live and breathe LEGO, the Tampines Mall store has some exclusive merchandise for you to cop.

They include:

Mugs

Keychains

Brickheadz

Spending more than $100 will also make you eligible for the Lucky Dip, where you can snag such prizes as the IDEAS Grand Piano or a Volkswagen Beetle.

The LEGO variety, of course.

Source

Also, spend more than $120 in the 1st month of the store’s opening and you can get a limited-edition LEGO set that’s only given out for store openings.

Image provided by LEGO

You’re never too old to play at Tampines LEGO store

When we were young, we didn’t have the money to buy toys but had all the time in the world.

Now we have the money, but neither the time nor energy. But perhaps a visit to the LEGO Store in Tampines will spark some of the joy you felt assembling and deconstructing your LEGO Harry Potter or Star Wars contraptions.

LEGO Certified Store Tampines Mall

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5, #03-20, Tampines Mall, Singapore 529510

Opening hours: 11am-9.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Tampines

There are a host of play activities for the kids and kids at heart, but those have been stopped due to Covid-19. Hopefully restrictions will lift soon and we can remember what it was like when we didn’t have taxes to play.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LEGO.