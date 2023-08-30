Tan Kin Lian Says He Likes Sharing Daily Observations Online, Apologises If Others Find Remarks Upsetting

Tan Kin Lian Promises To Carry Out Presidential Duties Diligently & Honestly

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian said he would act independently of the government and convey the views of Singaporeans to the government to help improve their lives, should he be Elected President.

On top of that, he said he would champion the well-being of Singaporeans, especially the ordinary people, in his second presidential broadcast speech on Wednesday (30 Aug).

The ex-NTUC Income chief promised to carry out his presidential duties — safeguarding the past reserves and upholding the integrity of the public service — with diligence and honesty.

His lived experience will also help him champion important family values, recognising them as the cornerstone of society.

President must always put the needs of the country & the people first

Firstly, Mr Tan began his speech by stating that the President has two key duties: safeguarding the past reserves and upholding the integrity of the public service.

“If elected, I will carry out these duties diligently, honestly and to the best of my ability,” he promised.

He understands that the President must always put the needs of the country and the people first.

The role comes with a commitment to the duties and responsibilities of the high position.

Additionally, he has to understand the needs of the common man, and serve without fear or favor.

Tan Kin Lian influenced decisions that benefit ordinary people as CEO of NTUC Income

Subsequently, Mr Tan recounted his past work experiences as the Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Income, a position he held for three decades.

During his time there, he cultivated a good track record of making sound investments, benefiting many.

“Under my leadership, I grew the assets from $28 million to $17 billion, or 600 times, in 30 years,” he said. ”

“I loved my work because I was able to influence decisions that benefit ordinary people, especially through difficult times.”

Work experience & knowledge useful in being custodian of Singapore’s past reserves

He had the opportunity to serve on the board of the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation. He was part of the board for over 20 years, five of which he spent as its chairman.

Elaborating on the scale of the federation, he shared, “This federation had over 123 members, which are large insurance groups, in 65 countries.”

This gave him the opportunity to represent Singapore on an international scale, he noted.

As such, he believes his knowledge and experience will be useful in performing the key duty of the President in being the custodian of the past reserves.

Has deep appreciation for the challenges of the people

Mr Tan then opened up about his humble beginnings. Through those times, he gained a deep appreciation for the “difficulties of ordinary people”.

Recalling how he lived in several rental homes all over Singapore, he said he still keeps to a simple and frugal lifestyle.

“I could not go to university despite having very good results because I needed to provide for my family. I self-studied and worked my way up to become the CEO of NTUC Income.”

However, he managed to create a life for himself that now consists of a loving wife, three adult children and five adorable grandchildren.

“It is wonderful to have a family where the members take care of each other over the years. I will continue to uphold important family values as this is the cornerstone of any society,” he assured.

Tan Kin Lian apologised for controversial remarks, expressed gratitude for support

The 75-year-old once again expressed his apologies for his controversial remarks.

As an active and outgoing person, he likes to share his daily activities and observations.

“I have never meant any disrespect to the people I encounter,” he expressed.

“To all those who have found any of what I have said in the past upsetting or inappropriate, I would like to sincerely apologise for it.”

Mr Tan then pledged to be more mindful of what he says in the future. In addition, he thanked his family and supporters for their understanding and support.

“During the walkabouts throughout my campaign, I have met many people from all walks of life, and many have come forward to join and encourage me with their support.”

He also expressed his gratitude to those willing to put down any differences they may have and stand together with him for the benefit of Singapore.

Hopes to work in collaboration with the government to make their lives better

Mr Tan revealed that many people he met told him about the hardship that the recent hike in the cost of living caused.

Specifically, many young people told him they did not plan to marry. They cited the high cost of housing and the difficulty of getting secure and well-paying jobs as the main reasons.

As such, he declared that he would act independently of the government and convey the views of Singaporeans to the government to help improve their lives, should he become President.

On the other hand, the presidential candidate disclaimed that he was aware the President does not have the executive authority on these matters.

“However, I believe it is possible to achieve these goals by using the soft influence and prestige of the President’s office. I hope to work in collaboration with the government to achieve our common goals for the benefit of Singapore.”

Finally, Mr Tan promised to champion Singaporeans’ well-being as President, and to always put their needs above his own.

“I hope that you will vote for me, Tan Kin Lian, to Bring Back Trust, and Give Hope to the People. Thank you.”

Featured image adapted from CNA on YouTube.