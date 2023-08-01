We Studied Tan Kin Lian’s Facebook Habits To Tell You More About This Presidential Hopeful

Tan Kin Lian & The Things He’s Said On Facebook

Tan Kin Lian recently announced that he intends to run for president yet again, after his previous campaign in 2011.

Since then, the 75-year-old has been active on Facebook, often posting humourous content about his daily life.

He talks about stocks, investments, Singapore’s standard of living, and his weight, among other mundane topics.

Mr Tan seems to be exuding unbothered energy in the last few years, and we look at some of his most recent posts.

1. Tan Kin Lian shared his phone number on Facebook

Unlike the usual public figures who are hush-hush about their personal details, Mr Tan has no qualms about sharing his online.

He has been vocal about buying a unit at Quayside JBCC — even giving out his unit number “for those interested in buying 4D”.

His purchase, however, came with a wholesome story involving an agent named ‘Nurul’.

Mr Tan shared that Nurul was so touched after making her “first sale” that “she almost cried for joy”. He then said:

If Nurul were a Singaporean, she would surely tell the whole Malay community to vote TKL for president.

Additionally, Mr Tan shared his WhatsApp number with his followers.

He urged them to reach out to him should they also be keen to purchase a unit.

2. Posts about food like every Singaporean foodie

It’s not cheap to live in Singapore, and Mr Tan, like any Singaporean, has his complaints about the costs of living.

In one recent post, he snapped an unpretentious photo of his S$9 lunch at what looks to be a food court.

His mee goreng was S$6 while his drink cost S$3.

He then quoted what “the Malaysian woman” once said that everything in a food court cost RM10.

In another post, Mr Tan said he had to “see his lawyer” after reporting about his S$3.70 lunch at Textile Centre.

His lunch comprised a hot beverage, glutinous rice, and two pieces of siew mai.

3. Talks about stocks

Mr Tan is indeed a thrifty Singaporean, even allowing the stock market to determine how well he eats.

On one particular morning, after his stocks performed well the previous night, Mr Tan treated himself to two extra slices of cheese for breakfast.

In his own words:

My stocks did well last night. So I can add cheese and fresh milk to my breakfast. Hehehe.

Seemingly delighted, he took a picture of his modest breakfast that included two slices of toast and the luxurious items — fresh milk and cheese.

He shared his portfolio gain in a separate post, which had purportedly increased by S$98,000 overnight.

Instead of splurging on big-ticket items, Mr Tan simply celebrated the win with a heartier breakfast.

4. Worries about his weight

Although Mr Tan might be an avid foodie — as illustrated by the countless food posts on his feed — he still keeps an eye on his health.

He shared that his weight had fluctuated in the past two weeks since coming back from “Forest City”.

At his recent heaviest, Mr Tan weighed 76kg though he now weighs 71.7kg.

He then cheekily joked that the weight loss was due to his “preparation for the presidential contest”.

5. Jokes about other presidential hopefuls

No boomer’s feed is complete without the standard dad jokes, and Mr Tan definitely did not disappoint.

Alluding to what his friend said, Mr Tan posted that “Singaporeans should vote for their president based on the quantity and colour of their hair”.

He then quipped that if that were the case, he would “surely win”.

Mr Tan, pleased with himself for making the joke, then ended the post with a quirky “hehehe”.

6. Tan Kin Lian wants to open Istana grounds for cycling

At the ripe old age of 75, Mr Tan still makes time for exercise and cycles around his estate in his free time.

He’s so passionate about cycling that he’s willing to “open the Istana grounds for cycling on Saturday 7 am to 10 am”.

Mr Tan then asks in his Facebook post, “Good or not?”

In an attached video, the presidential hopeful is seen beaming from ear to ear while paddling earnestly down the road.

Donning a casual polo tee and slippers, Mr Tan looked like the friendly neighbourhood uncle out on his morning ride.

7. Has a crystal ball that he named ‘CB’

Much like how some millennials and Gen Z’s look to their crystals and daily horoscope readings for affirmation, Mr Tan has a crystal ball.

He’s nicknamed the crystal ball ‘CB’ and recently asked for its input on the upcoming presidential elections. In the Facebook post, he shared:

Crystal ball CB said that if I submit my application, it is likely to be a straight fight with Tharman, as GG and NKS will not be approved.

Mr Tan then said Tharman would have a 90% chance of winning as he’s “well-known and popular”.

Addressing the S$150,000 campaign costs, Mr Tan’s CB told him, “The public will contribute towards the campaign funds, as they want to vote for an independent president who is willing to fight for the people and make changes to improve their future.”

Tan Kin Lian still serious about running for president

Despite several unserious posts, Mr Tan has also used his platform to relay his messages to the public.

He has shared his vision to “make life better for the people of Singapore” by focusing on the cost of living, affordable housing, and job security.

Although his approach to Facebook is unorthodox for someone in the public eye, Mr Tan still seems serious about running for the role.

We wish Mr Tan all the best for his campaign.

Should all candidates be deemed eligible, Singaporeans can now look forward to a four-way race in the upcoming presidential elections.

