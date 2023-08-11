Tan Kin Lian Launches Presidential Bid With Tan Jee Say As Proposer, Hopes To Be People’s President

Tan Kin Lian Launches Presidential Bid At Press Conference On 11 Aug

Last month, former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian indicated that he’d be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming presidential election (PE).

The 75-year-old held a press conference on Friday (11 Aug) sharing more details about his presidential campaign.

During the press conference, the former CEO of NTUC Income stressed the president’s “key duties” of safeguarding Singapore’s reserves and protecting the country’s public service.

He also unveiled Tan Jee Say and Lim Tean as the proposer and seconder for his campaign.

Tan Kin Lian hosts press conference as presidential hopeful

On Friday (11 Aug) morning, Mr Tan held a press conference at Copthorne King’s Hotel, launching his bid for the upcoming PE.

Speaking to members of the media, Mr Tan stressed two “key duties” that he’d perform if he were elected president:

Safeguard Singapore’s past reserves

Protect the integrity of Singapore’s public service

If elected president, Mr Tan said he would perform the two duties “diligently, honestly, and to the best of my [his] abilities”.

The 75-year-old also expressed his desire to influence policies that enable Singaporeans to live better lives by:

Bringing down the cost of living

Ensuring affordable housing

Securing stable and progressive jobs

Mr Tan, however, shared that he does not intend to be an “adversary” to the elected government.

Instead, he hopes to “work in collaboration” with the government to achieve the aforementioned goals.

Joined by Tan Jee Say & Lim Tean at press conference

Mr Tan was joined by his team of supporters at the press conference, some of whom Singaporeans might find familiar.

These include Peoples Voice secretary-general Lim Tean as well as Mr Tan Jee Say, who was one of Mr Tan Kin Lian’s opponents in the 2011 PE.

The 75-year-old later introduced Mr Tan Jee Say and Mr Lim Tean as the proposer and seconder for his presidential bid.

During his brief speech, Mr Tan Jee Say said it takes “a lot of courage” for Mr Tan Kin Lian to “place himself at the mercy of the voters” for the upcoming PE.

As for the fact that Mr Tan Kin Lian had asked him to be his proposer despite being election rivals 12 years ago, Mr Tan Jee Say says this “speaks volumes about his humility”.

Featured image adapted from Lim Tean on Facebook.