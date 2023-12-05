Tan See Leng Tests Covid-19 Positive, Reminds Public To Stay Safe & Keep Vaccines Updated

Minister For Manpower Tan See Leng Tests Positive For Covid-19

Singapore’s Minister for Manpower, Dr Tan See Leng, has tested positive for Covid-19.

He apologised to his residents as this would mean him missing the upcoming Meet-the-People Session (MPS).

However, his volunteers would still be present.

Dr Tan’s infection comes off a rising trend in Covid-19 infections in the past week.

Dr Tan See Leng posts photo of positive Covid-19 result

Besides serving as Minister for Manpower, 58-year-old Dr Tan is also the Member of Parliament (MP) representing Marine Parade.

Earlier today (5 Dec), he shared a photo on Facebook showing an antigen test with two lines, denoting a positive Covid-19 result.

“It’s my turn to be COVID+ (sic),” he wrote in the caption.

Understandably, Dr Tan announced that he would give tonight’s MPS a miss. He gave his sincere apologies to his Marine Parade residents.

That said, the session will still be proceeding as planned, with Dr Tan’s volunteers present to attend to residents.

The minister also noted a new wave of Covid-19 infections. Thus, he took the opportunity to advise the public to stay safe and keep updated on their vaccinations.

Significant rise in infections recently

Indeed, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recently warned of a “significant rise” in November Covid-19 infections.

A graph showed that the week of 19 to 25 Nov (epidemiological week 47) saw 22,094 reported infections.

The figure was over double the previous week’s numbers of 10,726.

As Dr Tan recommended, it’s advised to keep up to date on vaccines. MOH encourages an additional dose about one year after the latest dose for everybody aged over six months.

MS News wishes Dr Tan a swift and smooth recovery.

