Photographer Nikko Pascua Captures Tanglin Halt, An Old Neighbourhood In Queenstown

In fast-developing Singapore, finding quaint neighbourhoods that still retain the vibes and charm of yesteryears isn’t easy.

Thankfully, a photographer who has developed a passion for capturing these places has provided us with visuals that perfectly embody their feel-good vibes.

Recently, Nikko Pascua visited Tanglin Halt in Queenstown and captured some stunning images of the old estates.

We take you through some of the beautiful shots from his album, which you can find here.

Photographer captures images of Tanglin Halt residents

On his Facebook page, Nikko explained that he initially wanted to capture images of the estate after hearing news of its impending demolition by 2021.

Despite later learning that only a few blocks will be torn down, he continued with his project, spending every weekend for an entire month there.

The Filipino photographer was particularly interested in a series of “pink HDB blocks” that will allegedly be demolished towards the second half of this year.

Despite their approaching clearance, the blocks are still teeming with life.

This unit on the ground floor adorned with red religious decorations caught Nikko’s attention, as he wondered whether it’s a shrine or an abode.

As he made his way up one of the blocks, he bumped into a female resident who was collecting clothes that she had left out to dry.

The playground at the estate might look old and worn down, but for what it lacks in amenities, it more than makes up for it with the memories of those who grew up playing there.

Also home to a proportionately large number of seniors

As with most old estates, Tanglin Halt is home to more elderly folks than the average Singaporean estate.

But these hardy individuals remain independent. This uncle, for example, was seen crossing the road on his own, not the least bit hindered by his age.

Nikko also captured a picture of this elderly auntie pushing herself to take an extra step on foot, seemingly not wanting to resign to being wheeled on her mobility aid.

Determination and grit are truly traits that define our pioneer generation.

Quaint provision store, eatery & aquarium shop

Besides quaint HDB blocks, Tanglin Halt is also home to vintage stalls like this provision shop.

Selling all sorts of groceries ranging from snacks, dried goods, to incense, Nikko shared that he discovered a highly-addictive snack during his visit — peanut envelopes.

The food stalls in the neighbourhood exude a unique old-school charm, almost similar to dai pai dongs in Hong Kong.

Nikko also chanced upon a couple running an aquarium store, who were having their dinner when business tapered off towards the end of the day.

Serving as the ‘final movement’ to his photoset, Nikko shared a picture of a man seemingly heading home, vowing that this will not be the last time he visits Tanglin Halt.

You may view Nikko’s album in full here.

Nearly 40 Tanglin Halt blocks to be demolished later this year

Nikko’s pictures of Tanglin Halt certainly evoke a sense of nostalgia, giving us pause as we recall the fond memories we have growing up.

Nearly 40 blocks in Tanglin Halt – including 2 markets and food centres – are set to be demolished from end-2021, so if you too would like to head down and capture shots of the quaint neighbourhood, you’d best do it fast.

Which other old estates would you like Nikko to document next? Share your suggestions in the comments.

Our live-to-eat colleagues have also compiled a list of stalls at Tanglin Halt Food Centre you should try before the building’s demolition.

