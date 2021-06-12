Message On Rooftop Of Shake Shack’s Tanjong Pagar Outlet Reminds Us To Be Happy

No matter how well we may be dealing with the ongoing pandemic, we can’t deny that there’ve been tough days. We’d thus appreciate any form of encouragement, even this positive message on the rooftop of a building in Tanjong Pagar.

Telling anyone who can see it to be happy, the message surely uplifts spirits amidst turbulent times.

Surprise message on Tanjong Pagar rooftop

Redditor u/IHaveVividDreams shared the high-definition photo on Friday (11 Jun). Accompanying it is a caption that says, “A reminder that this will all be over soon”.

Likely referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems like the Redditor wanted to share the photo to encourage the Internet to keep holding on.

Though the pandemic seems to be neverending, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

And other users appeared to concur, as many echoed their positive sentiments.

Message spreads positive vibes on the Internet

In response to the post, netizens thanked the Redditor for sharing, while others chipped in with their own motivational words.

This particular user reminded everyone of the age-old saying that challenges are only temporary.

Clearly, the positivity the Redditor introduced built on, and was passed along many others who engaged with the thread.

Building is Shake Shack’s Neil Road outlet

According to u/IHaveVividDreams, the message is actually atop Shake Shack’s Neil Road outlet, in the Tanjong Pagar area.

You’d likely have to climb up to the higher floor of a nearby building like Pinnacle @ Duxton to catch sight of it.

A sharp-eyed netizen also spotted a QR code on the exclamation mark, which apparently leads to real estate firm Triple P’s website.

More specifically, it takes us to a landing page featuring the original music video for the song “Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin.

A message on the page addresses Pinnacle residents, but we’re sure everyone could take some time to relax and chill out to the music.

MS News has reached out to Shake Shack and Triple P for comments and will update the article accordingly.

If you’d like to catch a view of the message yourself, here’s where you can go to see it:



Pinnacle @ Duxton

Address: 1G Cantonment Rd, Singapore 085301

Nearest MRT: Tanjong Pagar Station

The 50th storey skybridge is open to the public from 9am-9pm daily, so you might want to try that. But note that you’ll have to pay to get up there, so get your EZ-Link cards ready.

Stay positive & hope for better days to come

In tough times like these, it’s easy to slip into a rut and start feeling sorry for ourselves.

However, we should stay hopeful that things will get better one day, and encourage each other to keep going.

Kudos to the folks behind this rooftop message for their creativity, and spreading positive vibes among Singapore residents.

