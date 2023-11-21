Marina Bay Sands Has Taylor Swift Concert & Hotel Packages, Prices Start From S$10,000

Marina Bay Sands 5-Figure Taylor Swift Eras Tour Packages Have Hotel Stays, VIP Tickets & More

If you weren’t able to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore, here’s another chance for you to do so.

The catch? It’ll cost you between S$10,000 to S$50,000.

Marina Bay Sands has rolled out three super luxurious packages that include VIP tickets to the American pop darling’s shows, hotel stays, and other perks.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), they go on sale this Thursday (23 Nov) at 10am.

Marina Bay Sands Taylor Swift packages start from S$10,000

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that Swift is bringing her ‘The Eras Tour’ to Singapore in March next year.

Tickets to all six shows at the National Stadium were completely snapped up in no time. Well, almost all of them.

As it turns out, Marina Bay Sands set aside several VIP tickets and made them part of three very atas, very expensive packages named after Swift’s songs.

You might want to brace yourself for the prices.

The cheapest — or should we say “cheapest” — option is called the ‘Stay Stay Stay’ package, which will set you back S$10,000.

In addition to two VIP 2 tickets to Swift’s concert and official concert merchandise, it also includes a three-night stay at the Sands Premier Room for up to two guests.

There’s also a curated dining experience for two at KOMA Singapore, S$1,200 worth of Resort Dollars, and two all-access passes to exhibitions and attractions.

S$15,000 & S$50,000 packages have roundtrip limousine transfer

Have an extra S$5,000 to spare? There’s the ‘Shake It Off’ package, which starts from S$15,000.

This one comes with a three-night stay at the Sands Premier Suite, two ‘The Eras Tour’ VIP 1 tickets, merch, and a nine-course omakase experience with champagne at Wakuda Restaurant & Bar.

Like the ‘Stay Stay Stay’ package, there’s also S$1,200 worth of Resort Dollars and two all-access passes to exhibitions and attractions.

The ‘Shake It Off’ package, however, has the added benefit of roundtrip limousine transfers so you can travel in style.

For something truly out of this world, you can fork out S$50,000 for the ‘Wildest Dreams’ package. They definitely chose the right song title for that.

At least you’ll get to split the cost four ways as it comes with four VIP 1 tickets and a three-night stay at the Paiza Signature Suite for up to four guests.

You and your three concert buddies will also get to tuck into an exclusive dining experience by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck at Spago Dining Room.

There’s also S$2,400 worth of Resort Dollars waiting for you as well as a complimentary upgrade to the highest Sands LifeStyle tier.

Last but not least, there’s a roundtrip limousine transfer and four all-access passes to exhibitions and attractions.

So if you’ve got your eye on one of these packages, you can purchase them when they’re live on Thursday (23 Nov) at 10am.

Do note that the prices are subject to a 10% service charge and GST.

Featured image adapted from @taylorswift13 on X and Shawnn Tan on Unsplash.

