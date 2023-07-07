Taylor Swift Concert Sold Out On Ticketmaster & Klook, Tickets Purchased Elsewhere ‘Not Guaranteed’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Taylor Swift Concert Tickets All Sold Out In 8 Hours

Over the past few days, Swifties have been in a frenzy over Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Many queued up outside SingPost outlets for a chance, while others tried their luck in endless online queues.

The dust may finally have settled, as tickets are now officially sold out, Ticketmaster and Klook have said.

Tickets not purchased from the abovementioned official sources are “not guaranteed”.

All Taylor Swift tickets sold out: Ticketmaster

In a Facebook post on Friday (7 July) night, Ticketmaster Singapore crushed the dreams of fans without tickets.

They said tickets for all six shows of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour at the National Stadium had sold out.

This came eight hours after general sales opened at 12pm that same day.

Tickets purchased elsewhere may not be legit

Those who didn’t manage to get anything might be tempted to look for other sources of tickets like online resellers.

So Ticketmaster took the opportunity to remind these fans that they’re the official ticketing partner for all of Taylor Swift’s shows in Singapore.

Thus, they “cannot guarantee” that tickets bought elsewhere will be legitimate.

Some hope for Swifties?

There might be some hope for desperate Swifties, though.

Curiously enough, Ticketmaster’s original post stated in no uncertain terms that “there will be no other chance” to buy tickets.

This sentence, however, was swift-ly removed in a matter of minutes. It can still be found by checking the post’s edit history.

Does this mean the door is still open for more chances to get tickets? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Taylor Swift packages on Klook also sold out

Some Swifties might have considered turning to other sources for tickets, for example, Klook.

The online travel agency offered Experience Packages comprising Taylor Swift concert tickets and hotel room stays, ranging from S$542 to S$4,977.

Unfortunately, these have also completely sold out, Klook told MS News.

Over 600K fans across Asia bought packages

Elaborating on the demand, Klook said more than 600,000 fans from across the region waited in line for their Experience Packages.

Packages that came with Cat 1 tickets were especially hot, selling out within just two hours.

The first package to sell out was the one that bundled the five-star Intercontinental Singapore with Cat 1 tickets, followed by the Grand Copthorne Waterfront with Cat 2 tickets.

Rounding off the top three was the package that included the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport with Cat 1 tickets.

The top five nationalities that splurged on Klook’s packages were from:

The Philippines Singapore Indonesia China Malaysia

The success of the packages prompted Ms Sarah Wan, Klook’s General Manager for Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, to say,

We expected immense demand but safe to say that was an understatement.

Ticketmaster taking action on scalpers

The ticket-buying experience was unfortunately marred by a perennial bane: scalpers, many of whom managed to get swathes of tickets using bypass links.

Fans will thus be pleased to know that Ticketmaster is apparently taking action to void the tickets of suspected scalpers.

A screenshot posted by fan account The Eras Tour Singapore on Twitter shows an email ostensibly sent to a person who intended to resell their tickets.

Their tickets have since been voided and the person’s account has been banned, the email reads.

Will the now-available seats be released for true fans to purchase? Let’s hope so.

Our sympathies to those who missed out

Now that Taylor Swift tickets have all sold out, our sympathies go to those who missed out.

The only thing to do now is pray hard that more will somehow be made available from official sources.

If you managed to get tickets, do enjoy the concert.

