Fans Start Queueing At SingPost Outlets 48 Hours Ahead Of Taylor Swift Concert General Sales

Fans Already Queueing At SingPost Outlets 2 Days Before Taylor Swift General Sales Begin

To the dismay of many fans, presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s Singapore concerts sold out yesterday (5 July) in just three hours.

To prepare for the upcoming war during general sales on Friday (7 July), Swifties started lining up at SingPost outlets to increase their chances of securing tickets.

In fact, a few of them started queuing on Wednesday (5 July), approximately 48 hours before the tickets even go on sale.

Swifties start lining up outside SingPost outlets for Taylor Swift tickets

When attempting to secure tickets to a concert, many fans often head down to a SingPost outlet to increase their chances of buying a ticket.

While it is quite common to see people queuing at odd hours to be first in line, Taylor Swift fans have chosen to go one step further.

Though general sales only start at 12pm on Friday (7 July), fans started queuing on Wednesday (5 July) after the UOB presales ended.

In a TikTok video, this person even filmed himself running to SingPost at midnight on Thursday (6 July).

Another TikTok user also posted a video of him on the same day surveying the different SingPost outlets to check out the queues.

When he went to check out the Bishan outlet at around 3am, there were quite a few people queuing up already.

At the Serangoon Gardens outlet, there were even people sleeping on the floor to secure their spot in the queue.

Queue starting to grow longer

As the day went by, more and more people started to queue outside SingPost outlets.

For instance, an MS News reader shared that the Sengkang outlet had around 20 people in line at 11am.

People were even setting up chairs to sit comfortably while waiting in line.

Another MS News reader visited the Serangoon Central outlet. While the queue looked short, she shared that some people were holding the spots for their friends who would join them later.

Thus, it’s likely that the queue will just grow longer and longer.

General sales start at 12pm on 7 July

For those hoping to secure their tickets from home, remember that general sales begin at 12pm on Friday (7 July).

We wish Swifties all the best and hope that you will successfully secure your tickets tomorrow.

Featured image courtesy of MS News readers and adapted from @yongwei92 on TikTok.