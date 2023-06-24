Taylor Swift S’pore Concert Tickets Access Code Only Sent To Select Fans, Register For A Chance

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Register By 28 June To Secure Taylor Swift Singapore Concert Tickets

Taylor Swift is coming to town and Swifties are preparing their fingers for when tickets go live on 7 July.

For those who want to even stand a chance to get tickets, they must register on Ticketmaster first.

When registration opened yesterday (23 June), the website allegedly crashed.

That said, those who weren’t able to register can still do so until 28 June.

However, registered fans will only know if they’ve been selected on 5 July.

Register for better chances of scoring Taylor Swift tickets

On the Ticketmaster website, it states that fans are highly encouraged to register before ticket sales on 7 July.

This is so that they can “get an opportunity to purchase tickets during General On-Sale”.

Registration ends at 12pm on 28 June.

Additionally, AEG Presents Asia has posted a step-by-step guide of the registration process on its Facebook page.

After clicking the “Register Now” button, fans will be directed to a page with a disclaimer about the process.

According to the concert site, the registration aims to weed out “buyers who want to resell tickets”.

Following which, fans will have to fill out their personal details including their name and contact, and agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Upon registering, AEG urges fans to check their inbox — even the junk or spam folder — for the confirmation email.

They should also create a Ticketmaster account here, before the sale on 7 July.

Fans who register may get access code on 5 July

Those who have been selected will receive an access code and a purchase link in their emails on 5 July.

That said, not all fans will receive it.

According to the Ticketmaster site, those who haven’t been selected will be placed on a waitlist.

Hence, they can still hope to join the sale should any more tickets become available.

However, the selected fans must still fight for the tickets once the sale goes live as it’s still a first-come-first-served process.

Chances may be slim though, as reportedly eight million people have registered for the sale on the first day.

8 million people registered on the first day to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/aGhqPxQLia — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 23, 2023

MS News has reached out to Ticketmaster to verify this information. We’ll update the article if they get back.

Register & stand a chance to get tickets during General On-Sale

Take this as a public service announcement to register so that you can get an access code and purchase link for the tickets.

The extra step may be confusing for some, however, it’s necessary to eliminate scalpers and bots.

Therefore, register quickly to even stand a chance to catch Tay-Tay live come March next year.

For those who’ve already done their due diligence, may the odds be ever in your favour.

