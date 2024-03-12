Teen in S’pore pleads guilty to raping younger sister multiple times

Teen pleads guilty to sexual assault of younger sister from 2018 to 2022

An 18-year-old teen pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of his younger sister, who is a minor, on Tuesday (12 Mar). This happened at least seven times.

He is the youngest of four brothers accused of committing sexual offences against the victim, and the second to plead guilty in the High Court.

The teen committed the offences when he was 13 to 16 years old, and the victim was eight to 12 years old at the time. They also have two other younger sisters.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated rape. The Court will take into consideration another six charges during sentencing, and has called for a report to assess if he was suitable for reformative training.

Teen said he ‘chose’ to commit sexual assault on sister because she trusted him

According to The Straits Times (ST), the abuse took place between 2018 to Feb 2022.

The other brothers who were allegedly involved are currently between 20 and 23 years old.

Before the teen started committing the offences against the victim, the two eldest had already sexually assaulted the victim at least once.

Court documents that ST saw stated that the teen claimed to have an addiction to pornography and “chose” to assault the victim and not the other sisters because she trusted him and would not report him.

Brothers & sisters had separate rooms at the time of the offences

At the time of the offences, the family resided in a three-bedroom flat, with the parents occupying the master bedroom, while the sisters and brothers occupied the other two rooms respectively.

Despite there being ground rules stating that the “mature” brothers were not to enter the sisters’ room unless it was to comb their hair, the teen still went into the girls’ room to sexually assault the victim.

This happened even when his other sisters were sleeping in the same room. He also committed the offences in their parents’ room, as well as in the boys’ room.

The teen had sexually assaulted the victim at least seven times, per a report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

ST reported that on one occasion in 2021, the teen and the victim were home alone when he called her into the boys’ room and assaulted her.

In December of that year, the teen went into the girls’ room, woke the victim up, and told her to perform oral sex on him. He then proceeded to rape her after she complied.

CNA noted that court documents did not state whether he was aware that his older brothers were also assaulting the victim.

Mother blames the victim for ‘adverse impact’ on the brothers’ futures

On 10 Feb 2022, the victim worked up the courage to inform her school about the abuse, which in turn alerted the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

MSF then reported the case to the police.

Later, the victim felt bad for reporting her brothers. She blamed herself for not stopping her brothers when they sexually assaulted her, ST reported.

On top of that, a psychologist’s report stated that her mother did not believe the abuse allegations, and was angry and disappointed at the victim.

The mother blamed the victim for the consequences of the allegations. This includes the “adverse impact” the case will have on the brothers’ futures.

The mother also felt that the victim and her accusations were responsible for the removal of one of the sisters from the family.

The prosecution is seeking nine to 10 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane for the 18-year-old teen.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.