Teenager Allegedly Attempts To Rob Pasir Ris Bao Shop With Weapon, Injures Lady Boss

15-Year-Old Teenager Arrested After Attempt To Rob Pasir Ris Bao Shop With Weapon

While operators of stores in Singapore are usually spared from violent robbery attempts, they do happen from time to time.

The owners of a bao shop in Pasir Ris found that out when a teenager allegedly attempted to rob them.

Worse still, the boy reportedly brandished a weapon.

Though the attempt failed, the lady boss was unfortunately injured by the weapon.

Incident took place at Elias Mall on 11 Jan

The incident took place at a steamed bun shop named Bao Baby, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The shop is located on the first floor of Elias Mall in Pasir Ris.

A reader had alerted the paper to the presence of a large number of police officers in front of the shop on Thursday (11 Jan) evening.

Several police cars were also parked nearby, with the storefront cordoned off from the public.

Teenager walks into Pasir Ris shop & allegedly tries to rob it

The owner of Bao Baby, named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min that there were no customers in their store when a male teenager walked in at about 6pm.

As the youngster spoke English, neither he nor his wife could understand him.

As the 61-year-old Mr Chen thought he wanted to buy bao, he handed him a menu.

However, the teenager shook his head and said, “no, no”. He then took out a weapon and pointed at the cash register, saying more English words in an agitated voice.

Teenager trying to rob Pasir Ris store throws weapon

Finally realising that this was an attempted robbery, the couple threw their hands up and tried to get the youngster to calm down.

They were prepared to hand over cash so that they wouldn’t be harmed, so Mr Chen proceeded to open the cash register.

As he was doing so, a passer-by walked past the shop and Mrs Chen told her husband to hand over the money.

Possibly startled when he saw the passer-by, the teenager threw the weapon at the couple and ran away.

Lady boss suffers gash on chest

Unfortunately, the weapon hit Mrs Chen, leaving a 5cm-long gash on her chest.

She later told Shin Min that blood was pouring out of the wound as a result.

Worried about his wife’s injuries, Mr Chen decided to forego chasing the teenager.

The police and ambulance were called, and she was sent to hospital.

Thankfully, the injury wasn’t serious and she was discharged after requiring stitches and a tetanus shot.

In response to queries, the police confirmed that they had received a report of an attempted robbery at a shop on Elias Road.

A 56-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said she was sent to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Teenager arrested for allegedly trying to rob Pasir Ris shop

As for the youngster, he failed to escape the long arm of the law.

A 15-year-old male teenager was arrested in connection to the case of attempted robbery, the police said.

In his haste to run away, he’s believed to have left behind a shoe, which was found by the police near the shop.

They also found some packaging that is believed to have contained the weapon he allegedly used.

The weapon itself was reportedly retrieved from Bao Baby.

The boy allegedly took the weapon from Nippon Paint, a hardware just next to Bao Baby.

An employee of Nippon Paint told Shin Min that he was caught on CCTV footage entering the store.

However, as they were busy, nobody saw him take the weapon out.

Pasir Ris shop open for only 2 months

Bao Baby hadn’t been open for long when the unfortunate incident took place.

The couple’s daughter told the paper that her parents’ shop had been open for just two months, and she didn’t expect such a thing to happen.

She will be installing CCTV inside the shop, she added.

Fortunately, the attempted robbery didn’t have a more serious outcome. MS News wishes Mrs Chen a quick recovery from her injuries.

