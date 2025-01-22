Teens in Thailand accidentally break restaurant barrier, bow in front of CCTV to apologise

Teens bow in front of CCTV to apologise for accidentally breaking restaurant’s barrier

Recently, four teens amused Thai netizens by bowing in front of a CCTV camera to apologise after accidentally breaking a barrier at a restaurant.

On Tuesday (21 Jan), TikTok user @tianmalahotpot shared a video of four teens gathered around a DIY barrier made from two traffic cones and a plastic pipe.

As seen in the video, one of the teens attempted to move the barrier by picking it up, but it suddenly broke, causing the group to scatter in different directions.

A moment later, they all returned to the scene. The four then lined up, faced the CCTV camera, bowed, and raised their hands in apology.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday (19 Jan) at the Tian Mala Hot Pot restaurant in Samut Prakan province, Thailand.

Restaurant owner amused by teens’ actions & forgave them

When interviewed by Thai news outlet Morning News, the restaurant owner, Kam (name transliterated), revealed that she noticed the barrier had been broken upon her arrival the next day.

The staff informed her that it had been fine the night before, which led her to check the surveillance camera and discover the teens’ amusing actions.

She also noted that she did not initially feel offended by their breaking the barrier, regardless of whether they apologised, because it was already old and fragile.

However, seeing them bow in front of the CCTV camera entertained her, and she found it cute.

She also thanked them for returning to apologise although she did not hold it against them.

Netizens praised teens & said they were brought up right

The video went viral, garnering over 1.8 million views. Many amused netizens praised the teens for showing responsibility and apologising for their mistake.

One person pointed out that the teens were lovely and that they would grow up to be good adults.

Another netizen commented that their parents had raised them well.

One user laughed upon seeing them break away and run in different directions.

However, some blamed the barrier for being weak and easily broken.

