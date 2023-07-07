TEL4 MRT Stations Like Siglap, Katong & Bayshore Making Good Progress, Will Open In 2024

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New TEL4 MRT Stations Almost Ready For 2024 Debut

Following the completion of stage three of the Thompson East Coast Line (TEL) in November last year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been working on the fourth stage of the brown line.

It seems the fourth stage is now too, nearing completion, as LTA released a sneak peek of the station interiors via their Facebook page earlier today (7 July).

In fact, Easties can look forward to cutting their commute short via TEL4 as early as next year.

Each station appears to be embellished with a unique colour scheme and interesting design features whether it be the walls, ceilings or the tiled floors.

Construction for TEL4 MRT stations making good progress

In their Facebook post, LTA shared that they have been “busy” preparing the new TEL4 MRT stations between Tanjong Rhu and Bayshore stations.

These new stations are set to connect Easties directly to the city centre, drastically cutting down the time they take to commute.

The seven new stations are:

Tanjong Rhu station

Katong Park station

Tanjong Katong station

Marine Parade station

Marine Terrace station

Siglap station

Bayshore station

In their post, LTA also attached a few images of the semi-complete stations.

Although they are still works in progress, it seems like they are nearing completion — with gantries, lifts and escalators already set up at some stations.

From the pictures, the stations seem to be differentiated by different colour themes.

The Siglap station, for example, is embellished with blue tiles.

The Marine Parade station, on the other hand, has a green appearance.

Meanwhile, brown seems to be the colour theme for Katong Park station.

Each station seems spacious and is designed with simple yet modern patterns.

Station construction progressing well & will be ready by 2024

Additionally, LTA noted that station construction is progressing well.

They also confirmed that the stations will be ready for operations from next year (2024).

Furthermore, the authorities reassured commuters that their engineers will be “meticulously testing the various systems and putting the TEL trains through their paces to get them ready for debut”.

TEL4 MRT stations on good course for 2024 opening

Easties only need to be patient for a little while longer for their chance to enjoy the spanking new stations.

That said, with these news stations opening soon, all Singaporeans — not just Easties — can soon enjoy easier travel around the island.

We hope the rest of the construction goes off without a hitch.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.