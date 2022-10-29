TEL3 Stations Have Unique Features Like Skylights, Greenery & Books Reflecting Their Surroundings

TEL3 Stations Have Unique Features Like Optical Illusion Painting & Nature Elements

On 13 Nov 2022, 11 new MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 (TEL3) will open to the public.

Besides bringing convenience to commuters, the new MRT stations will likely leave travellers with a deep impression, thanks to their striking architectural designs.

See, the stations boast unique features such as skylights, greenery, and even ‘books’ that reflect their surrounding locations.

MS News had the opportunity to preview the new stations ahead of their opening. Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect.

1. TE 11 Stevens

Commuters whose journeys bring them to Stevens MRT Station will likely notice grey concrete ‘bookshelves’ stretching from one end to another.

Made from slate, ‘A Syllabus for Stevens’ takes inspiration from the educational institutions surrounding the station.

Besides paying homage to the schools nearby, the ‘bookshelves’ will also make commuters feel like they’ve descended into a secret, underground library.

2. TE 12 Napier

Despite being one stop away from Stevens, Napier MRT Station looks worlds apart from the former.

Standing next to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Napier Station features botanical paintings dating back to the early 20th century.

The wildlife illustrations against a creamy background also resemble entries in an old and stained botanical encyclopedia — a rather apt ode to the location.

3. TE 13 Orchard Boulevard

Influenced by its atas neighbourhood, Orchard Boulevard MRT Station’s architectural design is “classy yet simple”.

Offering a stark contrast to the minimalistic interior is a colourful model artwork that draws comparisons between the human circulatory system and the urban transport system.

The artwork entitled ‘Pulse’ comprises colourful elements that appear as though factory pipes are pumping mysterious substances from one station to another.

4. TE 14 Orchard

To ensure consistency with the colour theme at the existing North-South Line Orchard Station, the new extension to the TEL will follow a similar crimson motif.

As commuters walk along a stretch of the station, the poster ‘Scotts Road/Orchard from ION Sky’ will transport them to the busy Orchard streets at night.

5. TE 15 Great World

The launch of the TEL 3 stations will also make the River Valley district more accessible than before, especially with the introduction of Great World Station.

The MRT station incorporates a seemingly nautical design, with large blue panels overlooking the concourse, inspired by the river promenade nearby.

As they walk into the station, commuters will also notice retro posters of interesting figures such as wrestlers and Chinese opera performers.

These posters are in fact an artist’s attempt at paying homage to the Great World of old while incorporating modern-day individuals as subjects.

6. TE 16 Havelock

A reflection of the green hilly terrain nearby, Havelock Station’s design incorporates earthy colours resembling aspects of the natural world.

Commuters will notice architectural ‘sketching’ on the walls of the station– a throwback to Singapore’s town planning process before independence which might pique travellers’ curiosity.

7. TE 17 Outram Park

The bright and ‘sterile’ design of Outram Park’s interchange station’s TEL extension stems from the agglomeration of healthcare facilities in its vicinity.

All around the station, sketches of everyday objects and sceneries adorn the walls. Some of these are from real photos people have snapped around the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the centrepiece – a large collage of similar sketches – almost encircles the escalators going down to the train platforms.

8. TE 18 Maxwell

Stepping foot into Maxwell station, it’s hard to miss the oriental elements everywhere. If you can’t tell already, the design is a nod to the Chinatown district it calls home.

Apart from the angbao-red banner at the concourse, there are also subtle drawings at every entrance, each carrying a symbolic meaning.

At the exit leading to Maxwell Food Centre, a mural comprising five old-school bulbs mimic the traditional lights that indicated a stall in operation. The bulbs also carry the Chinese phrase ‘民以食为天’, which highlights the importance of food in everyone’s minds.

9. TE 19 Shenton Way

Right in the bustling Central Business District (CBD) is the new Shenton Way Station which offers an alternative means of getting to work via public transport.

Despite drawing inspiration from concepts like tranquillity and sanctuary, the station’s artworks reflect the fast-paced environment around it.

As the illustrations depict the average Singapore resident going about their affairs, commuters may even be able to ‘find themselves’ in the artwork.

Over at the concourse, two panels spotlight currency notes from the Bird Series. These notes act as backdrops to a bird-watching crowd and a group of hawker diners.

At another corner of the station, the same artist incorporated a line of people in wait, creating the illusion that they’re queuing for the nearby ATMs.

10. TE 20 Marina Bay

At the sprawling transport node that is Marina Bay Station, the architectural design looks minimalistic with a simple grey and brown motif.

On some walls are black-and-white sketches of transitional spaces like alleyways, corridors and lobbies.

Appearing like optical illusions, these art pieces are almost like ‘portals’ to another world. The effect is a fitting metaphor for Marina Bay Station which has three different MRT lines, each serving as ‘portals’ to different parts of Singapore.

11. TE 22 Gardens by the Bay

Arguably the grandest of the lot, Gardens by the Bay Station exudes luxury.

Instead of vivid drawings, the walls feature shadows or projections of plant-like objects.

They are apparently deliberately conceptualised to intrigue commuters while serving as ‘appetisers’ to the entree that is Gardens by the Bay.

Some of these shadows even go up to the skylights, where natural light pours in. Commuters may find themselves looking up in confusion, trying to locate the actual plants creating the silhouettes.

The focal point of the station is undoubtedly the grand main exit. The horseshoe cut-out seems to lead commuters towards a glimmering destination.

Lush greenery flanks the escalators, providing commuters with a ‘preview’ of the attractions just outside.

Preview TEL3 stations on 11 Nov

To see the TEL3 stations for yourselves, mark your calendars for 11 Nov. On that day, members of the public will get a chance to preview and travel for free along the new stations.

You can also participate in a series of activities to commemorate the opening. Note that the event lasts from 10am to 9pm.

If you can’t make it for the preview, fret not. The stations will be opening to the public two days later on 13 Nov.

Whichever day you’re going, you can start planning your commutes now to different destinations.

Which stations look the most appealing to you? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and courtesy of Land Transport Authority (LTA). MS News photography by Brad Lee.