Some trails closed for repairs at Telok Blangah Hill Park due to slope failure

Repairs underway at Telok Blangah Hill Park until July 2026

Following slope failures triggered by heavy rainfall early last year, certain sections of Telok Blangah Hill Park are undergoing extensive repairs.

The closures are expected to last two years.

In the meantime, there will be an alternative route for those who still wish to explore the park’s Southern Ridges.

Slope failure after heavy rains

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), NParks said that the slope failure occurred as a result of heavy rains in late February 2023.

This led to a swift closure of the park’s elevated walkway on 1 March 2023.

To ensure public safety and address these issues, NParks opted to close off the eastern Forest Walk, Earth Trail, and northern loop for repairs.

These sections are scheduled to undergo restoration works until 31 July 2026, according to an official notice.

Alternative route available

Despite the closures, regular visitors to the Southern Ridges, which encompass Telok Blangah Hill Park along with Mount Faber Park, HortPark, and Kent Ridge Park, still have avenues for exploration.

Telok Blangah Hill Park, renowned for its breathtaking views of the city skyline and harbour, remains accessible via alternative routes.

For those keen on experiencing the park’s scenic offerings, an alternative route along Telok Blangah Heights is available.

This ensures that visitors can still revel in the park’s natural splendour while necessary repairs are underway.

In light of safety concerns, NParks advises the public against venturing into parks or forested areas during adverse weather conditions or immediately following heavy rainfall.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.

