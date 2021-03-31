Temasek Foundation Lets Households Collect Free Hand Sanitiser From 12-25 Apr

Ever since Covid-19 struck, hand sanitiser quickly became one of the hottest commodities in our society.

Although the outbreak is pretty much under control in Singapore now, it wouldn’t hurt to be well-supplied with hand sanitiser at home.

If your own bottles are running out soon, we have news for you. Temasek Foundation will be giving out hand sanitiser to all households in Singapore from 12-25 Apr.

You can collect them with your own bottles from vending machines at any community centre and at the Temasek Shophouse in Orchard.

Temasek Foundation providing free hand sanitiser to all households

According to Temasek Foundation, this initiative is known as #BYOBclean, which stands for Bring Your Own Bottle.

From 12 Apr, those who are looking to replenish their scarce supply of hand sanitiser at home may collect up to 500ml of zero alcohol hand sanitiser.

Just look out for vending machines at 108 community centres/clubs (CCs) or at the Temasek Shophouse.

SP bill & clean bottles needed

Here’s what you need to qualify for the collection:

Your March/April SP bill that has the #BYOBclean QR code for collection, or SP account number

Clean bottles that can collectively contain 500ml of hand sanitiser

There’s a step-by-step guide on how to collect, should you require it:

The hand sanitiser is available for self-collection 24/7 throughout the 2-week period.

Keeping your hands clean helps prevent infection

The pandemic has taught us many things, and one of them is the importance of keeping your hands clean.

Germs are easily passed from one person to another if they are not washed off, so be sure to keep your hands clean as this helps to prevent infections.

Now that there’s free hand sanitiser to go around for everyone in the fam, you don’t even need soap and water—you just need to remember.

