Thai Woman Engaged To Teen 37 Years Her Junior, Says He Makes Her Feel Young Again

Thai Couple Consisting Of 19-Year-Old Boy & 56-Year-Old Woman Engaged After 2 Years Of Dating

At first glance, most people might think that Wuthichai Chantaraj, 19, is 56-year-old Janla Namuangrak’s nephew, son, or even grandson.

In reality, they are actually a couple and have been dating for two years.

Despite an age gap of nearly four decades and shocked reactions from the people around them, the pair is not shy about their relationship.

In fact, they are now engaged to be married.

Engaged Thai couple met when boy was 10 years old

According to The Mirror, Wuthichai met Janla when he was just 10 years old. They were neighbours living in the Sakhon Nakhon province of northeast Thailand.

Janla, a divorced grandmother-of-three, had asked Wuthichai to help clean her house.

The boy agreed, and the two of them eventually grew close and became friends. The relationship blossomed into a romantic one about two years ago.

Just like any other couple, they would go out on dates together.

Their 37-year age gap hasn’t stopped them from being openly affectionate with one another, and they would hold hands and even kiss in public.

However, they did not tell their family about the relationship until January this year.

Teen makes woman feel young again

Most people didn’t really seem to be very accepting of Wuthichai and Janla’s romance, with some even telling them that it was “crazy”.

Janla said that her children, who are all in their 30’s, were “shocked” when they heard about their mum’s new beau.

Gushing about how her husband-to-be makes her “feel young again”, Janla said that Wuthichai has “been like a superhero” to her.

She recalled how he would help with her household chores every day. Then, when he grew older, they began to develop feelings for each other.

“I was surprised, because I have known him since he was child,” Janla admitted.

As for Wuthichai, he said that when he saw Janla’s “shabby house” for the first time, he found himself thinking of ways to help her.

“It’s the first time in my life I felt like I wanted to make sure someone was living comfortably,” he explained.

He also called Janla an “honest” and “hardworking woman” whom he admires very much.

They are now engaged and planning to get married, although details on their upcoming nuptials have yet to be revealed.

