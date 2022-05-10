Thai Cult Leader Allegedly Makes Members Eat His Faeces, 11 Corpses Found In Temple

Thai Cult Leader Arrested After Police Find 11 Bodies In Temple

Religious practices can be hard to understand for some, especially when they involve the most unusual rituals.

While most activities are relatively harmless, one man in Thailand managed to influence a whole cult to do disturbing things, such as consuming his faeces and urine.

Even more alarming was that authorities found 11 dead bodies in the temple where he held his rituals.

The local police are conducting investigations and have arrested the cult leader.

Police raid temple & find 11 dead bodies

On 8 May, Thai police raided a thatched house in a village in Tambon Dong Klang, Khon San district, located around 465km northeast of Bangkok. Bangkok Post reports that authorities discovered 11 corpses inside coffins.

A well-known shaman named Jeeraphan Phetkhao, aka Mor Pla, provided information about the ‘temple’. Mor Pla has helped authorities nab many monks who allegedly committed sexual and other kinds of misconduct.

Cult members explained that the corpses were there so that the cult leader could perform rituals to send them to heaven.

Authorities arrested the cult leader, whom reporters later identified as 75-year-old Tawee Nanra.

Thai cult leader makes followers eat his faeces & skin flakes

According to The Straits Times (ST), Thawee called himself “the father of all religions”.

He would allegedly make his cult followers eat his waste, including his faeces, urine, skin flakes, saliva, and cigarette butts. He claimed that doing so would be able to cure all diseases.

The Thaiger reports that a woman sought Mor Pla’s help after her mother, who had been with the cult for a year, admitted that she had been washing her face with Thawee’s saliva and eating his skin flakes.

Thawee’s followers reportedly consumed his urine and ate the flaky skin from his arms in front of police to affirm their belief in their “Father”.

Police arrest Thai cult leader, to perform autopsy on corpses

Following the raid, local authorities arrested Thawee and took him to Khon San police station.

He was charged with encroaching on forest land and violating the public health law and disease control act.

The governor of the province added that the 11 bodies would undergo a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The authorities will then decide on the next course of action.

Hope authorities will get to the bottom of things

On one hand, it’s bone-chilling and horrifying to hear of such ‘rituals’ happening in the world.

But on the other, it’s also heartbreaking to know that some people are desperate enough to turn to such extreme measures for healing.

We hope the authorities will be able to conduct a thorough investigation of the temple and, if required, bring justice to any victims.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bangkok Post.