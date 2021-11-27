Ang Mo Kio Resident Sets Up Creepy Display Outside Neighbour’s HDB

Although uncommon, there are people in Singapore who believe in the supernatural and its power — things like ‘black magic’ and curses are common in certain circles of our communities.

Recently, a resident in Ang Mo Kio discovered an interesting set of paper figures under the window of her HDB flat

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Allegedly placed by their neighbours, the resident said she would hear them ring a bell and chant over the display every morning and evening.

Creepy display includes figures, fruits & a mini-coffin

Through a Facebook post on Thursday (25 Nov), the affected resident sought help from the internet on whether the display was meant to be a curse.

The figure display was eerily placed right under the window of her home.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

The display includes a set of paper figures, one male and one female, strapped together with a yellow ribbon covered with writing. A miniature coffin can also be seen between the figures.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Additionally, 2 green fruits were placed beside the figures, each with a metal nail pierced through them.

The neighbour had allegedly told them that the display was created for feng shui reasons and was created for their own protection.

The authorities were alerted to the display, but the neighbours have not removed the display.

Creepy display appeared on 13 Nov

Speaking to MS News, the Ang Mo Kio resident shares that the display had appeared suddenly on 13 Nov.

She shares that his family’s relationship with the neighbours was strained over the years.

However, they believe that many of the conflicts arose from a difference in religious views.

In the past, the neighbour would burn incense at the location of the display, causing smoke to enter the affected neighbour’s home.

Naturally, the affected resident lodged a complaint as a household member was allergic to the smoke.

The affected neighbours believe that this was where their conflict began.

Neighbours would also dish out daily verbal abuse

On some occasions, the neighbours allegedly showed their displeasure verbally.

The affected resident told MS News that she would often wake up to the neighbours spewing expletives in the direction of his parents.

One time, the neighbours even made unsavoury comments towards the parents after learning about their health conditions.

Efforts for a resolution have failed and although authorities are aware of the details, nothing is being done about the display.

Hope authorities step in to remove display from shared space

On one hand, we can understand the difficult position that the authorities find themselves in.

However, when a display as suggestive as this appears on the doorsteps of an HDB corridor, something must be done as to not further breed animosity.

We implore the authorities to take a second look into matters and have the display removed from the HDB corridor.

