Thai Mother Hires Gunman To Kill Drug-Addicted Son Who Allegedly Physically Abused Her

Mother In Thailand Allegedly Hires Gunman To Kill Own Son

A mother’s love for her child is supposed to be one of the strongest bonds we know of. Thus, a Thai mother hiring a gunman to murder her son would come as shocking news.

Yet, this was what happened quite recently on 9 Nov, when a hitman shot 31-year-old Weeraphan Phothong dead in his house.

On 11 Nov, his mother Kaew Phothong turned herself in to the police, confessing that she was involved in hiring a killer for 25,000 baht (S$949).

She alleged that her son was a drug addict and physically abused her repeatedly despite her attempts to escape.

Thai mother hires gunman to kill her son

At 9am on 9 Nov, Thai police received a report on the death of Weeraphan Phothong. They found him shot dead in his own home, reported the Thaiger.

Weeraphan’s 57-year-old mother Kaew told police that she was unaware of the circumstances around his death.

She reported that her son became addicted to methamphetamine or meth, but allegedly did not seem interested in the investigation into his death.

On 11 Nov, Kaew surrendered herself to the police and claimed that her son physically assaulted her numerous times due to his drug addiction.

Mother alleges physical abuse as motive

Kaew sought help from her older brother Sarn, who reportedly hired a gunman.

He paid 64-year-old Somsa Saenchaiwut around 25,000 baht (S$949) to murder Weeraphan.

The elderly hitman agreed and committed the act. However, the trio purportedly felt guilty for the crime and so turned themselves in.

Interestingly, Weeraphan’s ex-wife Jaruphat Singchum also claimed that she divorced him over physical abuse. She backed up Kaew’s story, stating that Weeraphan repeatedly demanded money from his mother.

Jaruphat said she personally witnessed Weeraphan attacking Kaew or destroying her property if she did not comply. She once saw him leaving a “serious injury” on his mother’s chin which required stitches, according to Thai Rath.

Although she expressed sadness at Weeraphan’s death, she said she also understood Kaew’s actions in the face of such abuse.

Featured image adapted from AmarinTV on YouTube.