3-Year-Old Survivor Of Thailand Mass Shooting Was Fast Asleep, Mum Thinks Blanket Saved Her Life

Thai Mass Shooting Child Survivor Found Awake After Attack

The mother of a child survivor has called her survival a “miracle”, after 37 people, including 24 children were murdered by a 34-year-old on 6 Oct.

The gunman later killed his wife and stepson before killing himself.

Ammy, who’s 3 years old, was curled under her blanket during the attack by the gunman, who attacked a daycare centre while the children were napping.

She was fast asleep and did not know what was going on, but being under the blanket may have saved her life, her mother thinks.

Child survivor was curled up under blanket during attack

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ammy’s mother, Ms Panomphat Srithong, 35, thought everyone including her daughter had passed away.

But later I saw a video someone took of Ammy. It is a miracle she didn’t die.

Ms Srithong works in Bangkok during the week and had to be convinced that Ammy was alive through a video call.

According to Ammy’s grandfather on BBC, she thought her friends were all still asleep when she woke up.

A police officer covered her face and led her away from the blood.

It does not appear that she was affected by the incident, but she kept asking about her best friend, who passed away.

Eventually, her grandmother had to tell Ammy that all her friends had died.

Even though the school was closed following the incident, Ammy still wants to attend school. “We have to keep telling her the school is closed down,” her mum said.

She is too young to understand the concept of death.

Prayers for deceased at temple on Saturday

On Saturday (8 Oct) morning, families laid out keepsakes of the children who passed away at a temple.

Mourners stayed at Wat Rat Samakee overnight to keep the deceased company.

“It is a tradition that we keep company with our young ones. It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely,” an aunt of a victim said.

The victims will have a funeral, sponsored by the royalty, before they are cremated on Tuesday (11 Oct).

For now, the bodies are at Sri Uthai Temple, where wreaths have been laid out.

Survivors and family members will receive counselling from mental health experts.

