Mass Shooting At Thailand Childcare Centre Claims At Least 36 Lives Including 24 Children

Disclaimer: Readers may find images in this article disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A manhunt is currently ongoing for a 34-year-old gunman involved in a mass shooting in northern Thailand.

According to Khaosod, at least 36 people including 24 children were killed in the disaster as the man discharged his weapon at a children’s daycare centre.

Children and adults make up the victims, with distressing images of scenes on the ground circulating on social media.

Although the information is sparse at the moment, the man is believed to be an ex-police officer.

Suspect behind mass shooting at Thailand childcare centre reportedly killed himself

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident took place in Nong Bua Lamphu province in Northern Thailand.

The Guardian reports that the shooting took place in the afternoon when the children at the care centre were asleep.

A government official has said that the Prime Minister has alerted all agencies to take action and apprehend the culprit.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the gunman fled the scene in a white pick-up truck.

However, CNA later updated their report, citing the Central Investigation Bureau, to say that the gunman has killed himself.

He allegedly also killed his wife and child.

Video footage of aftermath of mass shooting circulate on social media

Clips of the shooting’s aftermath made their way to Twitter, showing distressing scenes.

A one-minute video offered a glimpse of the chaos at the scene, as people gathered. Distraught relatives can be heard crying while officials scurried around trying to offer assistance and maintain order.

Update-

Mass shooter at a childcare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu which led to 35 deaths, many children, shot his wife & child before killing himself.

Police sergeant Panya Kamrab fired for drugs involvement.#shooting #childcare #Thailand #กราดยิง #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู pic.twitter.com/T86jOnAEXC — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 6, 2022

A crying man was also spotted holding onto another person’s body.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the victims’ families.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

