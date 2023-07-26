Tharman Says He’s Still The Same Person After Leaving PAP, Won’t ‘Change Colours Like A Chameleon’

Tharman Officially Launches Presidential Election Campaign For 2023

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, after announcing his intention to run for president this year, has officially launched his election campaign, themed ‘Respect for All’.

In a press conference at the York Hotel, he said his track record proves he’s a candidate capable of unifying the people.

Mr Tharman also assured the public that he remains the same person as he was after leaving PAP and the government.

He believes his core traits — independence of mind and integrity — will be critical to the role of president.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Mr Tharman has launched his bid to be the next president of Singapore.

Speaking at a press conference at the York Hotel on 26 July, he announced his intention to be a president for a “new era”.

I feel very strongly about the need to evolve Singapore’s culture, some of our norms and the way we go about working with each other so that we remain a shining spot in the world.

Outlining Singapore’s global and domestic challenges, he stressed that the real obstacle was to avoid becoming a divided society.

Hence, his official campaign slogan would be “Respect For All.”

A track record of unifying the people

In addition, Mr Tharman stated:

If I’m fortunate enough to be elected as President, I pledge to bring my full experience and capabilities on the ground nationally and internationally, to serve as your President for this new and more challenging era.

He highlighted that his 22 years in politics had provided him with the experience needed to unify the people, which was important for a president.

To this end, he added:

I do not say this rhetorically or just as an aspiration but I speak from a real track record.

He gave examples of what his track record entailed:

respecting different views

including various political leanings

constantly finding common ground.

Won’t change colours like a chameleon

Mr Tharman also promised to fulfil the presidency’s other responsibilities — for instance, safeguarding the reserves.

He attributed this to his governmental and political experience for the past few decades.

Mr Tharman further assured that he would bring about a “more basic orientation” of integrity and independence of mind, which he said he was known for.

While no longer having a role in Cabinet, he would still be the same person, The Straits Times reports.

“I don’t have to change my colours like a chameleon,” he said. “I’m the same person with the same integrity and same independence of mind, and that remains critical for the role of the President.”

Proposer, seconder & 8 assenters to sign nomination paper

Mr Tharman was accompanied by his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, at the press conference.

In addition, his proposer, seconder and eight assenters were present, all of whom would be signing his nomination paper.

Mr Tharman’s proposer is former nominated member of parliament (MP) Thomas Chua. Mr Chua is also the honorary president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Association.

His seconder is Mr Mohammad Alami Musa, head of studies in inter-religious relations at Nanyang Technological University and Singapore's ambassador to Algeria.

Mr Mohammad also acted as president of MUIS from 2018 to 2021.

Mr Tharman’s eight assenters are as follows:

Former chief executive of Mercy Relief Mr Hassan Ahmad

Founder and executive chairman of Banyan Tree Group Mr Ho Kwon Ping

General manager of Tasek Jurong Ms Kamsinah Sadar

Founder of Qi Pottery and ceramicist Mr Kim Whye Kee

President of NTUC Ms Mary Liew

Former head of the Singapore Civil Service Mr Lim Siong Guan

Film director and creative director of National Day Parade 2023 Mr Royston Tan

National University of Singapore professor in practice ProfVeera Sekaran

Featured image adapted from 8world News.