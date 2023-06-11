SM Tharman ‘Really Hopes’ Presidential Election Will Be A Contest, It’s How He Proves Himself

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tharman Shanmugaratnam Wants Next Presidential Elections To Be A Contest

Senior Minister (SM) Tharman Shanmugaratnam has expressed wishes that the next presidential elections will be a contest.

He has also assured residents of Jurong GRC that the other Members of Parliament (MP) representing them will take good care of the constituency.

This comes after his surprise announcement last Thursday (8 June) that he will be running for the next presidential elections.

His decision hence means that he will have to leave the People’s Action Party (PAP) and let go of his duties as a minister in the government.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam not one to shy away from competition

On Sunday (11 June), Mr Tharman spoke about the next phase of his career at the ActiveSG Sport Village @ Jurong Town official opening.

He addressed questions regarding his candidacy for president. Specifically, he spoke on the possibility of a contest and what is next after he departs from Jurong GRC.

“I really hope it’s a contest. I’ve always wanted a contest,” Mr Tharman told the media. “This time, of course, it’s a presidential election. This is not a political contest.”

While he still needs to see who else comes up in the nominations, the SM noted that he certainly prefers a contest.

He highlighted that having a contest is important to him as he would rather have a win or lose.

“My old approach is not to shy away from competition, it’s always been that way. It’s how I prove myself.”

Mr Tharman also pointed out that he has yet to begin any campaigning activities for the presidential elections as he still has a month before officially leaving the PAP.

Previously, he mentioned that he would be resigning on 7 July.

During this time, he will tie up loose ends on his governmental duties and commitments as a cabinet minister.

Jurong will be okay, says outgoing Jurong GRC MP

Additionally, SM Tharman took the chance to reassure the people of Jurong GRC that they would be okay without him.

He said the constituency will be very well taken care of. Emphasising that his colleagues are extraordinarily hard-working MPs, Mr Tharman guaranteed they would work even harder after he leaves.

“They are going to take care of everything in Jurong from now until the next elections,” he said.

Acknowledging that someone will have to fill his role, he explained that issues such as choosing a new candidate are the party’s decisions to make.

His departure from his home base of over two decades is a bittersweet one.

Responding to questions about how residents feel about it, he expressed that it is a mixture of sadness and well wishes for his next chapter, and vice versa.

Mr Tharman wished the residents well and once again emphasised that they would be all right in his absence.

“Jurong will be okay!”

Featured image adapted from Ecosperity on Facebook.