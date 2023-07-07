Lorry Crashes Through Upp Thomson Road Divider & Hits 2 Vehicles, 70-Year-Old Car Driver Passes Away

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

70-Year-Old Driver Dies After Upp Thomson Road Accident On 7 July

A 70-year-old man has passed away after suffering serious injuries in an accident along Upper Thomson Road today (7 July).

Footage showed the horrific moment when a lorry crashed through a divider and head-on into his car, the impact also affecting a nearby van.

Sadly, the elderly driver succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital.

Lorry slams into car in Upper Thomson Road accident

Dashcam footage of the accident courtesy of Shin Min Daily News showed the events unfolding in a matter of seconds.

The dashcam vehicle was driving along Upper Thomson Road towards Lornie Road when a lorry on the opposite side suddenly plowed through the divider.

Besides sending tree branches and leaves flying everywhere, the lorry also crashed into the side of an unsuspecting car at full force.

The impact pushed the car into the next lane, where it collided with a van.

In a statement to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Thomson Road towards Lornie Road at about 10.10am on Friday (7 July).

SCDF officers at the scene discovered that a man was trapped in the driver’s seat of a car.

“An SCDF paramedic at the scene rendered medical assistance to stabilise the man’s injuries,” they said.

Meanwhile, rescuers worked to free the man’s legs that were trapped under the dashboard.

The SCDF also stated:

SCDF rescued the man by cutting and removing the roof of the car using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Additionally, an emergency medical team from Tan Tock Seng Hospital was present to render medical assistance.

70-year-old car driver dies in hospital from his injuries

According to the SCDF, the rescued person was then conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Paramedics also assessed two other persons for minor injuries but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the victim, a 70-year-old man, was conscious en route but passed away at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the 26-year-old lorry driver for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

Lorry driver arrested after Upp Thomson Road accident

It’s truly unfortunate that the accident claimed a life despite the efforts to rescue the victim.

As information surrounding the accident are scarce, let’s refrain from speculating until the authorities provide more details.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the deceased’s loved ones.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.