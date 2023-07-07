Lorry Skids On SLE & Collides With Multiple Motorcycles, 5 People Conveyed To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

5 People Conveyed To Hospital After Motorcycles Crash Into Lorry On SLE

On Thursday (6 July), an accident occurred on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) involving a lorry and multiple riders.

Dashcam footage from other motorists showed that the lorry had skidded into another lane — colliding with some riders in the process.

In its aftermath, motorcyclists were seen sitting by the roadside among the wreckage.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) transported five people to the hospital.

Lorry skids on SLE causing riders to crash

Based on dashcam footage of the accident courtesy of SGRV ADMIN on Facebook, the lorry involved was initially driving in the second lane.

However, it appeared to turn sideways briefly before veering into the first lane and suddenly swerving back.

Riders in the first lane who weren’t able to stop in time then crashed into the sidetracked lorry.

The initial collision between the riders and the lorry also caused a chain reaction with an incoming motorcyclist, flipping his bike.

SCDF conveys 5 people to hospital

Meanwhile, additional footage of the aftermath has also surfaced online.

Several individuals — presumably those who were hurt in the crash — were seen sitting by the roadside.

Some riders had also stopped their commute to render their assistance.

The SCDF told MS News that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along the SLE towards the BKE, before Lentor Avenue Exit, at about 8.20am yesterday (6 July).

Additionally, they shared that paramedics conveyed five people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

SLE accident on 6 July involves lorry & multiple riders

Thankfully, none of the riders were fatally wounded in the accident.

Kudos to those who stopped by to take care of the injured. As for the lorry, it’s unclear what caused the vehicle to veer the way it did, but since information is unavailable, let’s refrain from speculating.

That said, we hope that motorists continue to be courteous and look out for each other on the road.

MS News wishes the injured a smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.