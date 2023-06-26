Wild Boar Dashes Out Onto Road On SLE, Gets Hit By 2 Cars Consecutively

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Wild Boar Involved In Collision With 2 Cars On SLE Before Upper Thomson Exit

Over the years, Singapore has been home to multiple boar sightings. From time to time, these animals have ventured out of the wild into urban settings.

Recently, footage of a wild boar dashing out into the Seletar Expressway (SLE) before the Upper Thomson exit emerged on social media.

A car collided with it before another vehicle ran it over.

2 cars crash into boar on SLE

A netizen posted footage of the incident to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

According to them, it took place on the SLE before the Upper Thomson exit at around 12.50pm on Sunday (25 June).

The video starts by showing the boar dashing out onto the middle of the road.

While the OP recording the footage manages to narrowly avoid colliding with it, other motorists weren’t as lucky.

The video moves on to show another car crashing into the boar and hitting it.

Despite the force of the impact, the boar is still able to continue moving but ends up in front of a second vehicle, which runs it over.

The collision causes the vehicle to sustain some damage, seen by debris falling on the road next to the boar.

Meanwhile, the boar lies prone on the tarmac.

At the time of writing, it is unclear if the boar was able to survive the collision.

ACRES urge motorists to be vigilant

Both the National Parks Board as well as the Singapore Civil Defence Force told MS News they were not alerted to the incident.

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) said they were also not alerted.

Based on the details of the collision, they have described it as yet another case of an animal crossing the roads which dissect two patches of green spaces or forest.

“We urge motorists to be extra vigilant when driving along roads that dissect green spaces,” the spokesperson added.

“Unfortunately, due to poor connectivity, the poor animals are forced to cross roads in a desperate bid to get to the other side.”

In this particular situation, where the boar wandered onto a highway, such a collision was likely unavoidable.

ACRES has also provided a list of streets where motorists should be vigilant.

They are as follows:

Old Upper Thomson Road

Upper Thomson Road

Mandai Road

Lim Chu Kang Road

Yishun Avenue 1

Lornie Road

Expressways, such as BKE and SLE

