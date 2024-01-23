S’pore TikTok Creator Hospitalised After Eating Bags Of Fried Insects From Bangkok Night Market

TikTok Creator Eats Fried Insects In Bangkok, Admitted To Hospital

A TikTok creator from Singapore recently landed herself in hospital after consuming some fried insects she got from a street hawker in Bangkok.

Initially, she seemed to enjoy the unusual snacks, touting it as a “shiok” experience.

However, as she revealed in a video, the bags of insects she ate later caused her to have a bowel mishap requiring medical attention.

TikTok creator eats fried insects from Bangkok night market

On 14 Jan, TikTok creator Nicolette posted a video of her visit to a night market in Bangkok, where she saw the insects for sale.

Out of curiosity, she bought a bag of fried grasshoppers from the street hawker to try.

She described the grasshoppers as “thick, fat, and juicy”, with their legs “dangling out”.

“I eat until damn shiok,” she gushed.

Having had a satisfactory first try, she went back to the same stall and purchased some fried silkworm larvae.

”Damn crispy on the outside and mushy on the inside,” she continued.

“The aunty really spammed the seasoning, so it’s damn nice.”

The TikTok creator then wondered aloud why her office pantry does not stock up on such snacks.

However, the twist in this video came when she revealed the unpleasant aftermath of consuming the creepy crawlies.

“Then I started sh*tting my pants and had to go to the hospital,” she quipped before the video ended.

MS News has reached out to the TikTok creator, but she declined to comment.

Guidelines on safe consumption of insects

As eating insects gains popularity around the world, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued guidelines on the safe consumption of insects.

These guidelines include:

Cook insects thoroughly—by frying, grilling, or baking—to get rid of bacteria and parasites that are present in raw insects that may cause food poisoning.

Do not consume insects caught in the wild as they are prone to similar pathogens.

Those with shellfish and crustacean allergies should be wary of consuming insects, as the same allergens are also present.

Buy only insect food products from SFA-licensed importers, manufacturers and retailers.

