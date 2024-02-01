Countless TikTok Videos May Be Muted As Universal Music Removes Catalogue Of Popular Songs

Universal Music Group Removes Songs From TikTok

Universal Music Group (UMG) is pulling its catalogue from TikTok and TikTok Music after its licensing agreement with the social media platform expired on Wednesday (31 Jan).

As a result, music from popular artists such as Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Ariana Grande and more will no longer be available for use in TikTok videos. The platform may also mute millions of existing videos using music from UMG’s catalogue as a result.

In an open letter explaining this development, UMG alleged that TikTok does not compensate artists and songwriters.

TikTok disputed the claims and said that they have been able to reach an agreement with every label and publisher besides UMG.

Universal Music & TikTok couldn’t reach agreement before contract ended

According to music publication Pitchfork, UMG and TikTok were unable to reach an agreement for a new contract before the existing contract’s expiration on 31 Jan.

This means that music from UMG’s catalogue will no longer be available for use in TikTok videos.

The affected artists include, but are not limited to:

Taylor Swift

BTS

Drake

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lady Gaga

Lana Del Rey

Billie Eilish

Eminem

Nicki Minaj

Justin Bieber

Karol G

Post Malone

As a result, TikTok will be muting millions of existing videos using music from these artists once the deal expires, Forbes reported.

Music label alleges unfair compensation to artists on TikTok’s part

UMG issued an open letter detailing their issues with TikTok on 30 Jan.

In the letter, the major music label alleged that TikTok has been “trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music”.

“With respect to the issue of artist and songwriter compensation, TikTok proposed paying our artists and songwriters at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay,” wrote UMG.

It went on to claim that TikTok responded with “indifference” and, later “intimidation” when it tried to negotiate better terms. UMG elaborated: “As our negotiations continued, TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth.”

“How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars.”

TikTok claims it could form an ‘artist-first’ agreement with other labels

Responding to UMG, TikTok said in a statement that: “It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.”

The social media giant called UMG’s open letter a “false narrative and rhetoric”.

It then added that the latter has chosen to “walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent.”

Concluding its statement, TikTok highlighted that it has been able to reach an “artist-first” agreement with every other label and publisher.

“Clearly, Universal’s self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans,” it said.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Taylor Swift on Facebook and Solen Feyissa on Pexels.