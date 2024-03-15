British TikToker in Changi Airport thinks S’pore’s language is ‘Singapori’, netizens school him

British TikToker visits Cactus Garden in Changi Airport, says signs were in ‘Singapori’

While in transit at Changi Airport recently, a British man had a few words to say about the facility.

Besides the usual praise that foreigners would extol when visiting the nation’s airport, he also made the mistake of describing the language in Singapore as “Singapori”.

Predictably, netizens schooled him on his remark with a few choice words of their own.

Claim posted by British man working Australia

The questionable information on Singapore linguistics was provided by a British man who posted on TikTok on Thursday (14 March).

The young man, who goes by the name “Archie”, posts clips of his travels in Australia and Thailand on his account.

In one clip, he identifies himself as a Brit working in Australia.

TikToker says Changi Airport has ‘weirdest things’

In the clip, the TikToker films himself walking through the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1, saying he had to be there for six hours.

He added that the airport has the “weirdest things”, for example, the Cactus Garden.

As he visited the attraction, which is open 24 hours, he said it was “just a smoking area” with “cool little cactuses (sic)”.

TikToker says Changi Airport signs were in ‘Singapori’

Archie also thought that it was a good place to get some fresh air, especially for passengers waiting for a connecting flight.

In fact, he said it was nice to go outside for a moment, and he supposed that the Cactus Garden would be a lot nicer in the daytime.

As for the cacti themselves, he added:

There’s a few plaques to say what they were but they were in ‘Singapori’ or whatever the language is over here.

Netizens comment on ‘Singapori’ remark by TikToker

Archie’s TikTok video has gained almost 400,000 views, 34,800 likes and more than 1,400 shares so far.

Among the close to 1,000 comments, though, many netizens chose to zero in on his “Singapori” remark.

Several were befuddled and amazed, sarcastically commenting on this “new language” spoken here.

Some took the chance to correct him, saying Singaporeans speak English and the airport signs probably listed the scientific names of the cacti.

In his only response to netizens over the matter so far, he laughed, saying: “No way.”

Other netizens took the chance to be cheeky, with one using a vulgar phrase in trying to “teach” him how to speak “Singapori”.

Another had the perfect comeback to someone who doesn’t know what language Singaporeans speak, telling Archie that he spoke good “englanari”.

A few netizens were more bemused, with one pointing out that Archie failed to notice that people speak English in Singapore despite spending six hours here.

One netizen didn’t take kindly to his remark at all. After all, they said, Taylor Swift performed here last week, so he should “wake up” and realise that it’s 2024.

According to his most recent TikTok videos, Archie is now vacationing in Thailand.

Also read: Man Says S’poreans Speak English When Asked To Speak Native Language, Leaves TikToker Stumped

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @uncomfy on TikTok.