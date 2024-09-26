Toa Payoh community cats allegedly slashed on their backs, SPCA & NParks involved

4 community cats in Toa Payoh slashed on their backs in Sept

The authorities are investigating a series of attacks that left several Toa Payoh community cats with wounds on their backs.

Facebook user Angelina Ang made a post on the ‘Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats’ Facebook group on 23 Sept highlighting the issue.

In it, she alleged that an abuser has slashed four cats in Toa Payoh — with the first victim being a brown cat.

Ms Ang’s aunts, who regularly fed the cat, found it injured on 20 Sept with slashes on its back.

A resident from the neighbourhood had then taken the injured feline to a vet for treament.

The next day on 21 Sept, Ms Ang alleged that a usually-active black cat was found wounded in the same manner.

Video footage showed the cat with bloody lacerations on its back and limping with each step it took.

She said that the cat is now under the care of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which became involved in the case.

2 more community cats slashed in Toa Payoh

The attacks then continued, with two victims discovered on 23 Sept, one white and one orange cat.

Both were taken to a vet as well, with one handed over to the SPCA afterwards for further treatment.

Ms Ang alleged that the abuser was targeting cats who were more friendly to people.

She said that the SPCA and NParks had gotten involved in the case.

In the post, she appealed for netizens to report any relevant information to the investigating authorities.

In addition, Ms Ang asked those in the Toa Payoh area to look out for suspicious behaviour and to report anything they found concerning.

Ms Ang said that the cats were beloved in the neighbourhood and called the attacks “heartbreaking”.

“Let’s work together to keep them safe and find [out] who is responsible,” she wrote.

MS News has reached out to Ms Ang for more details.

SPCA determines injuries caused by sharp object

Ms Aarthi Sankar, the Executive Director of SPCA, told MS News that the SPCA received two reports separately, on 22 and 23 Sept.

The organisation’s vets noted that both cats had similar injuries. Upon examination, one cat had fractures in its left hindleg and pubis.

It also suffered fractures in the sacroiliac joint, which connects the pelvis to the spine.

Based on diagnostic and photographic evidence, our SPCA vets determined that the injuries are consistent with the use of a sharp object.

The SPCA said that it had escalated the case to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and that its veterinary reports would be passed to the investigating authorities once ready.

“We are also working with the community cat feeders in the area to gather evidence and to continue monitoring the situation closely,” Ms Sankar told MS News.

It urged members of the public with information on the cases to call their 24-hour hotline at 6287 5355 (ext. 9) or email SPCA at inspector@spca.org.sg.

The SPCA brought up a similar cat-slashing case in Ang Mo Kio in 2021. All 11 attacks were linked to a single perpetrator, who received a punishment of 12 weeks in jail.

NParks investigating slashing attacks

Ms Jessica Kwok, Group Director of NParks’ Enforcement & Investigation branch, told MS News that NParks, which AVS operates under, received the information from the SPCA on 24 Sept.

“NParks takes all cases related to animal cruelty seriously and investigates all feedback received,” Ms Kwok said, adding that investigations were being conducted.

NParks also stated that it would take action against anyone who commits animal cruelty.

It urged the public to submit potential evidence or report cases of animal cruelty through its website.

Alternatively, members of the public can call their Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

