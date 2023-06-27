Woman Leaves Paggro Notes After Seeing Toa Payoh Hawker Serve Customer With Guide Dog, Police Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Toa Payoh Hawker Receives Passive-Aggressive Notes After Serving Customer With Guide Dog

As Singapore works towards becoming a more inclusive society, it should be known that rules for pets do not apply to guide dogs aiding the visually impaired.

However, some might not be aware of this.

On 25 June, Poh Kee Chicken Rice stall at 206 Toa Payoh North took to Facebook to address the issue of them serving a customer with a guide dog after a woman left notes at their stall on two occasions.

She was apparently displeased with the guide dog situation despite being told multiple times it was serving a visually impaired woman.

The stall owner has since lodged a police report against the woman.

Woman insists guide dog not allowed at Toa Payoh food court

In their Facebook post, the stall owner noted that the woman accused his wife of not washing her hands after serving a woman with a guide dog on 23 June.

Although the latter explained she had done so, the woman claimed she did not see it.

The woman then insisted dogs were not allowed in food courts.

Contrary to the woman’s claims, the Singapore Food Agency stated that guide dogs are allowed into dining areas.

Nevertheless, the woman reportedly continued to argue despite the stall owner clarifying that guide dogs are exempted from the rule.

Woman returns the next day with slip of paper

She allegedly returned the next day to pass coffee shop staff a slip of paper.

It contained a screenshot of a Google response to the question, “Can I bring my dog to the Kopitiam?”

The following day (25 June), the woman returned at 8.48am before the stall opened.

As no one was around, she took it upon herself to enter. She then stuck the same notice on a counter at the stall before leaving.

Thankfully, the stall had a camera that captured her actions.

Owner lodges police report on matter, investigations ongoing

The stall owner noted that they lodged a police report, saying that the woman committed several criminal offences, such as trespassing, vandalism, and harassment.

Noting “2 wrongs do not make a right”, he also pleaded with readers,

Please don’t do this, anything that you are not happy with you can take it out on me, and not do things like this.

The Straits Times (ST) confirmed that police investigations are ongoing.

In an interview with ST, the stall owner added the woman had insisted that “dogs are filthy”.

Pointing out this was the first time he had encountered such an incident in over 20 years of being a hawker, the owner added that the customer with the guide dog was a regular patron who lives nearby.

“She has only a few places to eat because it’s dangerous for her to travel too far,” he said.

He also urged other patrons to “live and let live”, as the visually impaired have to deal with additional difficulties in their day-to-day life.

