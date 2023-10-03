82-Year-Old Man Passes Away After Motorcycle Collides With Him In Toa Payoh

82-Year-Old Man Passes Away After Motorcycle Accident In Toa Payoh On 2 Oct

An 82-year-old man was attempting to cross the road in Toa Payoh when a motorcycle collided with him.

He was conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state and sadly succumbed to his injuries later on.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was also sent to the hospital as a result of the fatal accident.

Motorcycle accident occurred along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred along the section of Lorong 1 Toa Payoh near CHIJ Secondary School.

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper, a nearby resident recalled that the 82-year-old man was attempting to cross the road at Block 163 when a motorcycle collided with him.

The elderly man reportedly lost consciousness as a result of the collision and laid motionless on the road.

Upon witnessing the accident, some passersby alerted SCDF and officers arrived within minutes.

Elderly man succumbs to injuries after motorcycle collision

Responding to MS News queries, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed that the accident happened at about 7.20pm on Monday (2 Oct).

Two men — aged 27 and 82 years old — were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In the case of the pedestrian, he was unconscious when brought to the hospital. He sadly succumbed to his injuries later on.

Meanwhile, the paramedics brought the younger man — a rider — to the hospital in a conscious state.

The police told Shin Min Daily News that investigations are currently ongoing.

