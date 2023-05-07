Man Trips Over Public Toilet Steps At Kranji Reservoir Carpark, Suffers Gash On Eyebrow

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Suffers Gash After Tripping Over Kranji Reservoir Carpark Toilet Steps, Needs Up To 20 Stitches

When one has an urgent need to pee while out and about, a public toilet would be a welcome place to seek relief.

However, one man who used a toilet near the carpark of Kranji Reservoir ended up in pain.

He tripped over the steps outside the facility, suffering a nasty fall that left him with a gash on his eyebrow.

Elderly man visited Kranji Reservoir toilet on 17 Apr

The unfortunate man, Mr Chen Qinsong (transliterated from Mandarin), was at Carpark A of Kranji Reservoir Park on 17 Apr, reported 8world News.

Before lunch at about 1.11pm, the 63-year-old visited the public toilet there, which is housed in a small hut.

Unbeknownst to members of the public who may not be familiar with the place, those entering and leaving the toilet face a slight obstacle.

Kranji Reservoir toilet has 2 sets of steps

When Mr Chen entered the facility, it was quite bright so he proceeded without incident, he told 8world’s “City Informant” (城市线人) programme.

However, when he was exiting, he didn’t clearly observe that there were actually two sets of steps at the entrance/exit, forming a raised platform.

No matter whether people are entering or exiting, they would first have to take a step up, before navigating another step down.

Man falls down 2nd step

For Mr Chen, he managed to take the first step up successfully.

However, as he failed to stabilise himself before taking another step, he fell as he went down the second step.

He ended up sitting on the floor in pain.

Man suffers deep gash, needs 20 stitches

The fall left Mr Chen with a deep gash on his eyebrow, causing him to bleed down his face.

He told 8world that the wound required 10 to 20 stitches and six injections of anaesthetic.

As he was being interviewed, he showed reporters that the stitches on his eyebrow were still present.

Being in the construction industry himself, Mr Chen said that the steps outside the toilet were too narrow.

They were about 70cm to 80 in width, he estimated, but should be at least 1m to 1.2m wide, he said.

Another visitor also fell

Another visitor to the toilet admitted that he also fell when he went there for the first time.

The 20-year-old man said this happened because he didn’t notice the step.

An elderly woman told 8world that she goes to the reservoir often to fish and is always careful when she uses the toilet as she’s old.

However, other users interviewed said they didn’t see a problem, and haven’t fallen even though they’ve been coming to the area for years.

Steps painted with yellow lines

Mr Chen suggested that yellow warning lines could be painted at the edge of the steps.

Either that, or different coloured floor tiles could be used, or the steps can be extended or replaced.

Mr Lim Liang Jim, Group Director of Conservation at the National Parks Board (NParks), told 8world that feedback had been received on the matter.

Thanking Mr Chen for his suggestions, he said NParks takes the safety of park users seriously.

The steps and tiles at the toilet entrance were inspected and found to be in good condition, he added.

However, the edges of the steps have been painted with yellow lines to improve visibility, as per Mr Chen’s suggestion.

Mr Lim advised the public to call NParks’ 24-hour hotline at 1800 471 7300 to report any urgent matters.

